Breaking News: Four additional arrests made in Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder case

In a significant development, the Ghana Police Service, on February 11, 2024, apprehended four more individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel in Jirapa, Upper West Region.

This brings the total number of suspects in custody to five. The newly arrested suspects, have been identified as Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, and Michael Klugey, all of whom were employees at Cossy Hill Hotel.

They are currently held in police custody, joining Kumbata Kwaku, who was previously apprehended.

The Ghana Police Service is conducting investigations to uncover the truth behind Eric Johnson’s tragic death and ensure that the perpetrator(s) face justice.

The motive behind the murder and any potential connections between the suspects are being thoroughly examined.

The community and the hotel industry at large await further developments in this case as authorities work tirelessly to bring closure to the grieving family of the late CEO and seek justice for the heinous crime that has sent shockwaves through the country.

Mr Johnson, who owns the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel popularly known as Jirapa Dubai, is said to have been murdered at the facility, and his body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Sources at the hotel indicate that the business mogul was found dead in a pool of blood in his room, with deep wounds on his body suspected to have been inflicted by his killer or killers.

The paramount chief of the Jirapa traditional area, Naa Justice Donlabon Denaa, confirmed the incident to Citi News and said the matter has been reported to the police for investigation.

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The deceased was found on 11th February 2024 lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel.

The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has visited the scene of the incident.

One person has since been detained to assist the investigation.

The Inspector-General of Police has deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General/CID to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.