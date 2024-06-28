Inusah Fuseini refers Dubai properties matter to Lawyers

Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini, a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has responded to a report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that named him as one of the “politically exposed persons” who own properties in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, saying he had referred the matter to his lawyers for investigation.

He described the report with the heading ‘How Dirty Money Finds a Home in Dubai Real Estate’ report, as misleading and an attempt by the Akufo-Addo government to deflect attention.

Inusah Fuseini, stated that the details published by the newspaper were inaccurate, while reacting to details of the report published by the Daily Dispatch Newspaper in an interview on Okay FM on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.



He mentioned that, he would not address the allegation extensively as his lawyers are investigating it. He, however, stated that it could be an attempt to castigate former ministers of state.



“First of all, the story is inaccurate because I was a minister from 2014 to January 2017. The second thing is that he, himself (the Daily Dispatch journalist), said it is alleged, and so because of that, when I saw the story, I referred it to my lawyers. They (the lawyers) have told me not to say too much.



“This could be one of the attempts to deflect the attention that is being drawn on the government onto former ministers, and so we have to wait for the details, and my lawyers are studying the story carefully,” he said.



Fuseini also mentioned that he is not aware of some of the properties the report claims he owns.



“This matter, having been published at this time that I, Inusah Fuseini, own 20 properties in high-end areas of the desert. You even mentioned Jumeirah in Dubai; I don’t even know there. It is not only telling and revealing, but it is also a story that goes to the reputation of the individual. And so, let us wait, let the details emerge, let the lawyers study it so that I don’t compromise my right to take further action on this matter.”

An investigative report in May 2024 by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) alleged that a former Ghanaian government minister and ex-Member of Parliament, has over US$6 million worth of real estate properties listed in his name in Dubai.



According to the report, Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini, a former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, owns a total of 20 apartments in six different affluent areas in Dubai.



The report, titled “How Dirty Money Finds a Home in Dubai Real Estate,” and published on May 14, 2024, delved into how criminals, politicians, and sanctioned individuals hide their wealth in Dubai through property investments.



In total, the former minister’s apartments were valued at US$6,940,330.



The report also identified three other Ghanaians, including Anthony Alfred Benin, Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, and Moses Aduko Asaga, with properties in Dubai linked to them.

See Full Listed Value of Properties in Inusah Fuseini’s Name Below:



The One at Jumeirah Village Triangle



• $331,700



• $331,700



• $332,200



• $332,200



• $338,300



Wyndham Dubai Marina



• $309,400



• $462,700



Millennium Palace



• $394,800



• $498,400



• $494,500



• $499,400



Sky Central Hotel



• $301,600



• $305,500



• $305,500



• $340,200



The One at Jumeirah Village Circle



• $313,100



• $313,100



• $313,100



The One Hotel



• $361,500



• $361,500