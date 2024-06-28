NDC not anti-free SHS policy

….Says Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, promises improvement

The Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to disregard the government’s propaganda and that the next Mahama administration, will cancel the Free Secondary Education Policy.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, assured that the Free Secondary Education Policy, will not be abolished by the next NDC government, but rather improve on it.

Addressing NDC members and supporters at New Tafo Zongo on Wednesday as part of her one-day tour of the Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, said the NDC would not cancel the free education policy which started progressively free under the Mahama administration.

“They are going around peddling falsehood that Mahama will cancel Free SHS. It is not true.

Mahama is not a wicked person to cancel the policy”, she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, said the next NDC administration will rather improve the free education system by working hard to ease the congestion in schools, as well as provide learning materials and adequate food for students.