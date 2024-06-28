Dame steps into Jakpa’s venomous ring

…Got schooled on ISO certification

This was the first time, Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, has decided to enter in the ring to directly cross-examined Richard Jakpa, relying upon documents from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) saying he was dismissed for unsatisfactory service and failure to pass promotional exams.

Yesterday’s cross-examination, offered the prosecution a fourth opportunity to investigate the procedures that led to the purchase of the ambulances from the businessman, who acted as an agent for Big Sea General Trading Limited.

Jakpa,s later expressed his frustration to journalists, criticizing A-G Godfred Yeboah Dame for confusing an ISO certification with company incorporation.

Mr Jakpa, is standing trial with Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on charges of willfully causing financial loss to the state and deliberately misapplying state funds.

According to the prosecution, the state incurred a loss of approximately €2.37 million due to the deal.

Dame presented documents to support claims that the second accused Richard Jakpa was dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces for unsatisfactory service and failure to pass promotional exams.

The prosecution on the commencement of the cross-examination of Richard Jakpa questioned him, on his days in the Ghana Armed Forces and how he exited. The prosecution claimed that Richard Jakpa was dismissed for unsatisfactory service and failure to pass a promotional exam.

This was fiercely resisted by Richard Jakpa, who insisted that he was rather honourably discharged. He, however, alleged that his supposed failure of the promotional exams was because the military hierarchy was sabotaging him.

However, during cross-examination, the prosecution tendered a document in evidence to prove their claim. Lawyers of the accused opposed the evidence but were admitted by the Judge.

Richard Jakpa was asked to read the letter which partly stated that ‘all things being equal, the officer should have made the rank of Captain on 21 August 2002 and a Major on 21 August 2007.

“He has consistently failed his PROMEX and now lags behind his mates in rank.

“Also, his service with the Colours has been largely unsatisfactory, marked by consistent fraudulent conduct, abrasiveness and general indiscipline.’

Richard Jakpa, however, in response noted that he does not know the said letter, he later said that the letter was forged to nail him.

Mr. Jakpa also meticulously explained the contractual agreement between the state and Big Sea. In response to the AG’s cross-examination, Mr. Jakpa expressed his astonishment at what he described as the Attorney-General’s ignorance regarding ISO certification.



This marks the second time the businessman has lectured the Attorney General during the trial. The first instance is captured on the leaked tape currently in circulation, where at one point, the businessman educates Mr. Dame on what Letters of Credit (LCs) are and how they are raised during business transactions.



Speaking to journalists, after proceedings Mr Jakpa expressed his frustration at A-G Godfred Yeboah Dame for confusing an ISO certification with the Dubai-based company’s incorporation.

Jakpa emphasized that he had attempted to clarify to the A-G that ISO certification pertains to international standards for quality management and is not equivalent to a company’s incorporation registration.

“The first aspect that took me aback was a clear ignorance of the Attorney-General on what ISO certification is,” Jakpa remarked. He explained that the A-G had mistakenly argued that an ISO certification implied that Big Sea was incorporated in 2015, whereas it merely indicated the certification year.



Jakpa further elaborated that ISO certification is granted by an international standards organization to certify manufacturing companies’ quality standards, and it is subject to annual renewal. He criticized the A-G for not acknowledging this distinction and for attempting to twist the facts.



“Seeing ISO 2015 doesn’t mean that Big Sea was registered in 2015. The document itself states the latest issue, recertification, indicating annual renewal,” Jakpa pointed out. Expressing his disbelief, Jakpa accused the A-G of arrogance and ignorance.



“A whole Attorney-General of a nation. Just as I was educating him on the audio recording, I’ve been educating this young man. But the man’s ignorance is just beyond unbelievable,” Jakpa asserted, highlighting his frustration with the A-G’s refusal to accept his explanation.



Meanwhile, yesterday’s court proceedings saw the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, personally take over the cross-examination of Richard Jakpa. This marked the first time Dame directly questioned Jakpa, countering earlier speculation that he was avoiding confrontation after a leaked conversation suggested potential witness tampering.



In what appeared to be a strategic decision, Dame chose to focus not on Jakpa’s credibility but on the incorporation of Jakpa’s company and the involvement of Big Sea Limited in the procurement of the ambulances.

The Attorney-General suggested that Mr Jakpa was the main brain behind Jakpa@Business, the company responsible for procuring the ambulances at the heart of the trial.

Mr Jakpa admitted to holding positions such as Director and Board Chairman, acknowledging his direct involvement with Jakpa @Business.

He agreed with Dame’s assertion that his company had offered proposals to procure the ambulances, following the government’s announcement of their intention to purchase them.



The A-G delved into the incorporation details of Big Sea Limited, the overseas company that exported the ambulances to Ghana and received payment from the state through Jakpa at Business.

While Mr Jakpa claimed ignorance of Big Sea’s incorporation specifics, he emphasized the quality assurance certifications held by both Jakpa @Business and Big Sea, suggesting these certifications ensured compliance with international standards.

The proceedings continued in camera, with the trial judge, who is a Court of Appeal judge sitting as an additional High Court judge, clearing the courtroom to allow only counsel for both parties to remain. Sources say the discussion between the AG and the legal team of the accused persons centred on the authenticity of a document bearing the state’s seal, suggesting authorization for the ambulance payments.



Attorney-General Godfred Dame is expected to resume his cross-examination on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.