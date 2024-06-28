BusinessMajor 2

CPA applauds SC’s ruling on banning celebrities from alcohol advertisement

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has expressed immense satisfaction with the recent Supreme Court ruling that upholds the ban on the use of celebrities and popular figures in alcoholic beverage advertisements. 

This ruling aligns with the earlier prohibition by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and marks a significant victory for the CPA, which has championed this cause since 2007.

At press conference in Accra; the Chief Executive Officer of CPA, Mr Kofi Kapito recalled its long-standing position against such advertising practices, highlighting a notable instance when it successfully challenged Guinness Ghana Limited to remove billboards featuring Black Star players in alcohol advertisements. 

This issue, he said escalated to their parent company, Diageo, in the UK before the billboards were ultimately taken down.

‘’The ruling is grounded in several ethical guidelines, including the Quebec Protocol, to which Ghana is a signatory. 

Article 11 of the protocol states that neither the packaging nor the communication of alcoholic beverages should feature individuals who significantly influence youth, such as footballers, media personalities, doctors, actors, and politicians’’ he said.

Additionally, the Ghana Advertisers Association’s Code of Ethics explicitly prohibits:

1. Alcoholic beverage advertisements during children’s religious and sports programmes.

2. The use of children, professional athletes, or pregnant women as models in advertisements.

Despite these guidelines, many media houses and advertising agencies have historically flouted these rules, he further said.

 The CPA hopes the Supreme Court’s affirmation will empower the FDA to rigorously enforce these regulations and hold violators accountable.

Mr Kapito, highlighted the concerning trend of prime-time news bulletins featuring hard liquor advertisements, exposing children to high-alcohol-content beverages. 

‘’Recent surveys indicate that up to 67% of senior high school students have encountered such advertisements, a worrying statistic for parents and guardians’ he stressed.

The CPA expressed disappointment in celebrities who endorse alcoholic products, questioning their motives and influence on young people. 

The agency suspects that alcoholic beverage manufacturers leverage celebrity influence to boost sales at the expense of vulnerable youth. 

The CPA clarified that while celebrities are free to advertise beverages, they should refrain from promoting alcohol, as affirmed by the Supreme Court.

In conclusion, the CPA called on all parents, particularly mothers, to support the FDA and the CPA in ensuring strict adherence to these rules and guidelines, protecting the well-being of the nation’s youth.

