Major 1Major Politics

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang demands whereabouts of Bawumia’s Cape Coast airport

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

The Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has called on the Akufo-Addo administration, to account for its unfulfilled promise of building an airport in Cape Coast.

She questioned the whereabouts of the promised project, which Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, assured the people of Cape Coast during the last election campaign.

Speaking to NDC supporters in Anafo, within the Cape Coast South Constituency, as part of her campaign tour of the Central Region on Monday, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, accused the Akufo-Addo –Bawumia government of neglecting the region and taking its people for granted.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, expressed disappointment over what she described as a lack of significant development projects in the Central Region under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“After eight years in government, the NPP has failed to deliver any major projects to benefit the Central Region,” she said, contrasting this with the achievements of the John Mahama-led NDC government.

More Read

Punish NPP for denying you representation — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang tells Likpe voters

Bawumia compares Mahama’s ‘No Chalk’ era to NPP’s computer vision for education
Alan is wrong, Kufuor is right, Bawumia is the best man for the presidency: Razak Kojo Opoku writes
BBC names Dr Bawumia ‘Mr Digital’

She pointed to the construction of the ultra-modern Kotokuraba Market under the Mahama administration, which was completed in less than four years, as an example of NDC’s commitment to the region.

She criticized the NPP for its inability to complete a smaller market project in Anafo, even after two terms in office.

The NDC running mate, urged the electorate in the Central Region to vote overwhelmingly for the NDC’s presidential candidate, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming elections.

She emphasized that an NDC government under Mahama would focus on job creation, empowering women financially, improving education, and accelerating development across all regions.

The former Minister for Education, also advised against “skirt and blouse” voting, where voters choose a presidential candidate from one party and parliamentary candidates from another.

She stressed that the next Mahama administration would require a working majority in Parliament to effectively implement its policies and fulfill its campaign promises.

“The success of the NDC government will depend on having a strong, unified team in Parliament,” she noted.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, concluded by urging supporters to rally behind the NDC at all levels to ensure comprehensive development and governance.

You Might Also Like

Punish NPP for denying you representation — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang tells Likpe voters

Bawumia compares Mahama’s ‘No Chalk’ era to NPP’s computer vision for education

Alan is wrong, Kufuor is right, Bawumia is the best man for the presidency: Razak Kojo Opoku writes

BBC names Dr Bawumia ‘Mr Digital’

Share this Article
Previous Article Economist debunks claims on Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 as main causes of cedi depreciation
Next Article Amewu promises night trade in new Hohoe market
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Otumfuo’s bodyguards’ gunshots & beatings sparked attack on his convoy
General Major 1
‘Buffalo Soldier’ takes his final salute at 37 Military Hospital
General Major 1
Under pressure ex-health minister declares “Shoot To Kill” In Dorma Central on Saturday
Major 1 Major Politics
Amewu promises night trade in new Hohoe market
General Major 1
Lost your password?