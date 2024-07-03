Dubai Company storms court next Thursday on ambulance case

….As Jakpa reveals gov’t elements dumped accessories at Tema Port

Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing Ambulance Purchase trial, has made shocking revelations in court. Jakpa stated that a container carrying accessories for the ambulances was emptied at the Tema Port, and further investigation showed the empty container, is now in Shanghai, China, being used for regular duties.

Jakpa, alongside Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is on trial for allegedly procuring ambulances without following proper procedures, leading to a financial loss for the state.

Big Sea Trading Limited, Jakpa’s partners criticized by the Akufo-Addo government for not meeting delivery timelines and alleged non-compliance with contractual obligations, is expected to present its evidence on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

During the cross-examination on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame, Jakpa, said the emptying of the container was a deliberate act by certain individuals in the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He argued that this was an attempt to unjustly persecute Ato Forson under the pretext of causing financial loss to the state.

The cross-examination of the witness, marked the fourth time he was answering questions from the Prosecution.

Mr Jakpa has been cross-examined by three different State Attorneys, who have inquired about his involvement and the role of his company, Jakpa@business Ltd., in the processes leading to a transaction that prosecutors claim has caused the state to lose €2.37 million.

He said Big Sea Limited, the company responsible for delivering the ambulances, incurred financial losses due to the Akufo-Addo-led government’s failure to honour the contract terms and clear the ambulances on time.



In his testimony, Mr Jakpa, explained that Big Sea Limited had shipped the necessary accessories for the ambulances in accordance with the contract requirements. He argued that the delays and financial burdens were solely due to the government’s negligence. The company, he noted, had invested heavily to comply with the stringent specifications required for the ambulances.



Mr Jakpa, also refuted allegations made by the Attorney General that he had received 50% of the contract sum. He categorically denied these claims, labeling them as baseless and unfounded.

“My Lord, what the prosecution is alleging is completely false,” he stated.



For the umpteenth time, Mr Jakpa, again reiterated his earlier evidence that the case against himself and the first accused person was intended to jail an innocent person who is the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP who served as a Deputy Finance Minister.

The NDC MP, has always insisted that he acted on the orders and authorization of then Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, to establish the letters of credit for the purchase of the ambulances. That point has been corroborated by Mr. Terkper, who said he gave express instructions to his subordinate to raise the LCs.



Mr Jakpa, again deflated the arguments of the AG, leaving him with a “bruised” nose. Jakpa’s constant schooling of the A-G ever since the trial began continued through Tuesday’s cross-examination, which drew occasional murmurs and giggles from the packed court, who were left amazed at the brazen ignorance of the Chief Legal Officer of the Akufo-Addo government.



Tuesday’s cross-examination, which largely centered on the contractual agreements surrounding the purchase of the ambulances, saw Mr. Jakpa painstakingly explaining how the deal was reached and subsequently breached by the current government.

In response to a legal challenge by the AG questioning the integrity and transparency of the procurement procedures, Mr Jakpa stated that the then Cabinet and Parliament approved the process for the procurement of ambulances and its specifications, asserting that all necessary due diligence was meticulously observed.



He emphasized that the approval process involved comprehensive scrutiny at multiple levels, ensuring that the ambulances met all required standards and specifications. “This contract, exhibit V, was drafted by the government, and the valuation for the cost of the ambulances was done by the government.”



“After the Ministry had satisfied itself that they were getting value for money, they proceeded to the Cabinet. The Cabinet did its due diligence and was also satisfied.”



He detailed how, after the cabinet approval, the Health Committee and Finance Committee of Parliament also took pains and granted unanimous approval to the technical and financing aspects of the deal.

“After the Cabinet, the specifications proceeded to Parliament. The Health Committee of Parliament sat on this ambulance project, thoroughly examined the technical specifications, and compared them to the cost that the Cabinet had approved,” the third accused said.



“At the plenary, both NPP, his own government, and the NDC voted for it according to their own consciences after thoroughly perusing the technical specifications.”

That was not all; Mr Jakpa, said the process was so thorough that cost assessments and technical reviews were sought even as far as the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) before the deal was finally okayed.



According to him, this rigorous process was aimed at guaranteeing the best value for public funds and the highest quality of service delivery in the health sector. At a point during his testimony, the former Military Intelligence officer now turned businessman, accused the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, of presenting irrelevant evidence and displaying ineptitude in court.

He criticized the Attorney-General’s handling of the case, saying he had included documents from years prior to 2016.