GIPC holds UK-Ghana Business forum: A platform for investment and growth

On June 24, 2024, renowned business leaders, entrepreneurs, government officials, investors, and industry captains from Ghana and the United Kingdom met at the Landmark Hotel in London for the UK-Ghana Business Forum under the auspices of the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre (GIPC).

Papa Owusu Ankomah, High Commissioner of Ghana to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, delivered the keynote address on behalf of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s Vice President.

He highlighted some notable UK investment trends in Ghana between 1994 and 2023, with the manufacturing sector standing out as the largest recipient of UK investment. This underscores a significant British interest in enhancing Ghana’s production capacity.

GIPC boss, Yofi Grant, also participated in the first-panel discussion, which focused on Ghana’s manufacturing sector.

Mr Grant emphasized the need for training and value addition to drive a successful manufacturing sector.

He highlighted government initiatives that have been implemented in this regard, such as the prioritization of technical education and the One-District-One-Factory and Planting for Food & Jobs initiatives.

He also detailed GIPC’s investment focus and the diverse opportunities Ghana offers to diaspora entrepreneurs.

Samuel Dubik Mahama, MD of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), and Valerie Labi, co-founder and CEO of Wahu Mobility Ltd., also participated in the panel discussion.

Other notable speakers at the forum, included Mohammed Amin Adam, Ghana’s Minister for Finance; Alex Dadey, GIPC’s Board Chair & Executive Chairman of KGL Group; Amb. Mike Ocquaye Jnr., CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority; K Duker, CEO of Development Bank Ghana; and Adjoba Kyiamah, Executive Director of the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, among others.

The UK-Ghana Business Forum, serves as a testament to the shared commitment between Ghana and the UK to drive economic growth and development.