Ho getting Aviation Training Academy soon 

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and Africa World Airlines (AWA) officials, led by Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of GACL, recently conducted a thorough inspection of potential locations at Ho Airport with the vision of establishing an Aviation Training Academy.

Togbe Afede XIV, Chairman of AWA, and Agbogbomefia of Asogli, have set their sights on transforming the Ho Airport into a prominent aviation training hub.

The team was in the Volta Regional capital to explore various sites for a hangar and accompanying facilities, engaging in discussions with stakeholders, including representatives from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

This collaborative effort aims to give rise to a comprehensive pilot training academy and a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility.

The initiative holds the promise of generating employment opportunities and catalyzing economic growth not only in Ho but also in the surrounding regions.

Togbe Afede highlighted the airport’s unique suitability for training and maintenance activities, emphasizing its serene environment as a conducive factor for effective aviation education.

The anticipated project is poised to have a positive impact on both tourism and the aviation sector, contributing to the overall development of the region.

Construction is expected to commence within the year, pending necessary approvals, and the collaboration is projected to yield mutual benefits for institutions like Ho Technical University.

This ambitious venture signals a significant step towards enhancing Ghana’s aviation capabilities and fostering educational and economic opportunities in the Ho area.