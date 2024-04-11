GACL interdicts staff involved in alleged cocaine smuggling saga at KIA

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has interdicted all staff implicated in the recent cocaine smuggling incident at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Herald Newspaper reported that the scandal emerged following the arrest of a significant quantity of illegal drugs at Brussels Airport in Belgium, with reports indicating that the cocaine was smuggled through KIA aboard the Moroccan national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, facilitated by a GACL staff member on March 23, 2024.

Proeger Delgey Bianca, a female, who is Dutch national, was apprehended at Brussels Airport with eight and a half (8.5) kilograms of suspected cocaine, allegedly transported through KIA on the mentioned date.

A statement from GACL, dated April 10, confirmed the commencement of investigations and the interdiction of the staff involved in the incident.

The management of GACL reiterated its warning to staff about assisting passengers at the airport, “failing which punitive measures not limited to but including summary dismissals and prosecutions by the State will be effected in line with existing protocols.”

Management wishes to assure the general public of its commitment and determination, in collaboration with stakeholders to ensure that operations at the airport are safe and secure.

Below is the full statement

The attention of the Board and Management of GACL has been drawn to the Herald publication dated Wednesday, April 10, 2024, with the above headline.

Management notes that investigations by relevant authorities into the alleged smuggling of 8.5 kilograms of substance suspected to be cocaine through Kotoka International Airport on March 23, 2024, are ongoing.

The Board and Management, in line with GACL’s internal administrative processes, has taken swift measures to interdict all GACL staff relevant to the investigation.

Management has also reiterated its warning to staff regarding the facilitation of passengers at the airport, failing which punitive measures not limited to but including summary dismissals and prosecutions by the State will be

effected in line with existing protocols.

Management wishes to assure the general public of its commitment and determination, in collaboration with stakeholders to ensure that operations at the airport are safe and secure.