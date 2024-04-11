GeneralMajor 1

Bawumia rejects LGBTQ in emphatic Eid Message: Says “no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey.”

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphatically rejected the practice of LGBTQ in Ghana.

In his first public commentary on the raging issue, Dr. Bawumia minced no words in completely shooting it down while addressing thousands of Muslims in Kumasi during the observation of Eid prayers on Thursday.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia said personally, he does not support the practice of LGBTQ, and his belief is consistent with the stance of his religion, Islam, other religions, as well as the social and cultural norms of Ghana.

“I will like to take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBTQ in Ghana. First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey.”

“Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah.”

Ghana’s Parliament has passed a strong anti-LGBTQ Bill, and the Bill is now awaiting Presidential accent.

However, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated his inability to sign to bill into law, as its constitutionality is being challenged in court by human rights activists.

