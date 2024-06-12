Youth seek blood of suspected lesbian in Ahafo Region amidst anti-LGBTQ sentiment

Tensions, have escalated at Ahyiayem in the Tano District of the Ahafo Region, as scores of youth demanded severe action against a suspected lesbian, Tiwaa Rita, together with her friends namely; Ama Yaadua, Konadu Asare and Lawrence Makafui, and have since gone into hiding for fear of being lynched.

Tiwa Rita, went into hiding and that there are speculations she might have gone back to South Africa, United Kingdom or one of the European Union countries, where there are protection for people who identify with same sex relationships.

The youth led by Kojoba Nuamah, supported by the chief armed with cudgels, accused them of attempting to engage in a same-sex relationship, an act they deemed an abomination in the area.

The incident has sparked outrage within the community, reflecting the heightened anti-LGBTQ sentiment across the country.

In February 2024, Ghana’s Parliament passed a controversial bill aimed at severely restricting LGBTQ rights.

This legislation, which has been condemned by rights activists, was sponsored by a coalition of religious and traditional leaders and received overwhelming support from lawmakers.

The bill seeks to intensify the crackdown on the rights of LGBTQ individuals and those promoting lesbian, gay, or other minority sexual or gender identities.

However, it has sparked significant legal and financial concerns.

A senior presidential official, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has indicated that the bill should not be transmitted to President Akufo-Addo for assent until two legal challenges against it at the Supreme Court are resolved.

Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President, stated in a letter dated March 18 to the Clerk

of Parliament that it would be “improper” for the president’s office to receive the bill while it is still under judicial review.

The bill’s enactment could jeopardize $3.8 billion in World Bank financing over the next five to six years and derail a $3 billion IMF loan package, according to the finance ministry.

The youth’s reaction in the Tano District, underscores the intense local opposition to LGBTQ rights, further fueled by the national legislative developments.

Ms. Tiwa’s plight, highlights the dangerous consequences of the prevailing anti-LGBTQ atmosphere, leaving her and others in the community at risk.

As the legal challenges against the anti-LGBTQ bill proceed, the situation in Tano District serves as a stark reminder of the human impact of this contentious legislation and the urgent need for a resolution that protects the rights and safety of all Ghanaians.