Mahama declares he is not a “Clearing Agent” and refuses to meddle in anti-corruption agencies’ affairs

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has emphasized his stance on corruption and accountability in governance. He made it clear that he is not a “clearing agent” and will not interfere in the work of anti-corruption agencies.

Addressing members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) in Accra, he asserted that he would cut down on corruption and allow independent anti-corruption institutions to fulfil their duties without interference.

“I am not a clearing agent, and I won’t interfere in the work of anti-corruption agencies. If people are taking advantage of the country, they must be dealt with, which is why I will urge my Ministers to do their work well.” He stated.

Highlighting his commitment to good governance, the former President stated that if elected into office, he would caution his ministers during their swearing-in ceremony and would remind them that Ghanaians are looking up to them and expect them to fulfil their responsibilities diligently.

Furthermore, he assured that if any minister faces investigation or prosecution by agencies such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) or Special Prosecutor, he would not intervene, stressing his non-interference stance.

“If you go and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) or Special Prosecutor comes after you, I’m not a clearing agent. I won’t interfere. I’ll let them do their work.” He warned.

Addressing the issue of expenditure and corruption, Mr Mahama pointed out that the burden of increased revenue and taxes falls on the citizens due to government mismanagement and wasteful spending adding that the misuse of taxpayer’s money through sole source procurements is a major concern.

To address this, the NDC flagbearer proposed the establishment of an independent valuation office that would conduct value-for-money audits on all sole-sourcing contracts to prevent any possible inflation.

Mr Mahama urged the citizens to take a keen interest in the government’s expenditure and combat corruption collectively and stressed the need for accountability and transparency to ensure the betterment of the country.

Former President Mahama solidified his commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance if allowed to serve as the nation’s leader once again.