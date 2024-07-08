Mahama vows to rescue Ghanaians from hardship created by Akufo-Addo

By Paul Mamattah

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has assured Ghanaians of a government that would swiftly repair the damage and the economic mess created by Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia’s administration, promising a government in a hurry to alleviate the hardships faced by Ghanaians.

He acknowledged the hardships faced by Ghanaians and expressed the NDC’s commitment to rescuing the nation from its current struggles.

Addressing a charged crowd during a working visit to the La Dadekotopon Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Mr Mahama lambasted the Akufo-Addo government and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for plunging the people of Ghana into severe hardship citing a recent statistics indicating that eight million Ghanaians went a day without food due to their inability to afford, as a testament to the extent of poverty engulfing our people.

“The people of Ghana are looking up to the NDC to come and rescue them from the hardship into which they have been plunged. Upon assuming office, the NDC administration would swiftly implement measures to turn this economy around and restore prosperity to Ghanaians”. Mr Mahama stated.

However, the NDC flagbearer, stressed that winning the upcoming elections is a prerequisite for delivering on this promise and called on the constituents to be vigilant and sacrifice their sleep for 48 hours on election day to ensure the party’s victory.

Touching on the looting of Ga lands, former President Mahama, promised to address the land ownership issues in La Dadekotopon Constituency and revitalise the area if elected.

He expressed concern over the alleged unfair treatment of the constituency by the current government, pointing out the loss of trade fair opportunities and the ownership disputes over GaDangme lands and pledged to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the alleged looting of land belonging to the people of La.

Reflecting on his previous term in office, Mr Mahama outlined the development projects undertaken in the constituency, including infrastructure improvements and healthcare facilities.

He criticized the lack of progress in the area since 2017 and emphasized the need to create opportunities for the youthful population to prevent potential unrest assuring the community of his commitment to bringing about change if the NDC wins the upcoming election, scheduled for December 7, 2024.

Former President Mahama praised the Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon Constituency, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah for her dedication to assisting the people of the Constituency despite being in opposition.

Mr Mahama highlighted the MP’s efforts in addressing high levels of unemployment by personally funding skills training for 200 young women and enrolling an additional 360 in various vocational programmes.

He acknowledged the MP’s commitment to providing resources for these individuals to start their own businesses and commended her outstanding work, expressing confidence in her ability to continue serving the Constituency effectively.

Mr Mahama also assured the constituents that when he gets the nod together with her would work tirelessly to ensure they receive their fair share of the national cake under an NDC government.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, lamented the destruction of key landmarks in the Constituency, stressing the demolition of La General Hospital and the Trade Fair, as well as the appropriation of Labone and Cantonment lands.

Despite leading demonstrations against the government’s actions, the MP expressed disappointment in the lack of response from the Akufo-Addo administration.

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections, she pledged support for former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, expressing confidence in their ability to lead the constituency to a better future.