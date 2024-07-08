WAEC revelation of exam malpractice among SHS students alarming

Examination malpractice, has become a widespread problem in Ghana, and it is a menace that threatens the integrity of our education system.

It is no longer news that students engage in various forms of malpractices, including cheating, impersonation, and leakage of examination papers.

However, the most recent revelation by the West Africa Examination Council [WAEC] about the new strategy adopted by students, can only be described as mind-boggling.

WAEC, says it has uncovered a new strategy of examination malpractice where some candidates conceal money and contact numbers in answer booklets in a bid to influence their exam results.

WAEC’s Head of Corporate Affairs, John Kapi, who made this known pointed out that, measures have been put in place to prevent all forms of examination malpractice.

According Mr Kapi, “Supervisors and invigilators are to search candidates thoroughly to ensure that they do not have in possession mobile phones or any other foreign materials in the examination hall.

Proprietors of schools, teachers and all other persons not involved in the conduct of the examination are not allowed at the examination centres.”

It is important to point out that, examination malpractices, have far reaching consequences, not only for the students, but the society at large.

It undermines the integrity of the educational system, reduces the quality of graduates produced, and erodes public trust in the system.

It also leads to a lack of confidence in the abilities of Ghanaian graduates, thereby making them less competitive in the global job market.

All of these are reflective of the level of moral decadence in the country today. It is no longer news that Ghana, in recent years, has witnessed a decline in moral values, and this decline has far-reaching consequences on every facet of our national life.

The moral fabric of society is gradually eroding, and this poses a significant threat to the development of the country.

In the opinion of this newspaper, the situation calls for national reorientation. The nation ought to be worried enough to pose the basic question, what legacy are we leaving for our children?

The government, religious institutions, and civil society organizations, must come together to promote moral values, ethics, and social norms that will foster national development.