Race to succeed NAPO intensifies in Manhyia South

…Two front runners pop up

Posters of Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, the Manhyia South Constituency Treasurer and a biological brother of Dr Opoku Prempeh, have surfaced, indicating his intention to contest the parliamentary seat.

The race is said to be between Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, a staff of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, a private legal practitioner, said to be the favourite of the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong.

While, many say Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, is qualified in his own rights to contest the election, others are kicking against a dynasty, insisting that the seat is not for the Prempeh family, hence another person should be allowed to assume the position.

The race to succeed Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, follows his confirmation as the running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 presidential election.

The NPP National Council, officially endorsed Dr Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as ‘NAPO’, as the running mate on Thursday, July 4, to be outdoored tomorrow in Kumasi at a ceremony in the Ashanti regional capital.

Media reports highlight other potential candidates also showing interest in the NPP safe seat in the Ashanti Region.

Others in the race are; Akwasi Coker Gyambibi; the Deputy Chief Executive of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, Nana Ama Timah; and the Manhyia South Constituency Second Vice Chairman, lawyer Kingsley Bonsu Kyeretwie.

These candidates have begun meeting with delegates behind closed doors, seeking support for their bids to represent Manhyia South in Parliament.

Following NAPO’s confirmation, the NPP, has issued timelines to hold a constituency primary ahead of a by-election in the Manhyia South Constituency of the Ashanti region.

The impending by-election is necessitated by the nomination of the Minister for Energy and MP for the constituency, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as the presidential running mate to the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

The incumbent MP, has also been the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for this year’s election. He first served as the MP for Manhyia South in 2009 and was re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

In a statement issued by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Friday, July 5, the NPP announced that nominations will be opened on Monday, July 8, 2024, and will end on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The primary will follow on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The statement further specified that an aspiring parliamentary candidate must procure a nomination form after the payment of a non-refundable application fee of GH₵3,000.00.

“To successfully file the nomination, an APC shall pay a non-refundable filing fee of thirty-five thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵35,000.00) in Bankers Draft in favour of the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA.”

Additionally, the NPP stated that women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will receive a 50 per cent rebate on the filing fees. “This means they will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of seventeen thousand and five hundred Ghana cedis (GH₵17,500.00). To ensure clarity, we define a youth as an individual between the ages of 18 and 40,” the party added.

Since the announcement of Dr Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as Vice Presidential candidate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 Presidential polls, potential candidates have emerged as replacements for the Manhyia South seat in the Ashanti Region.

Considered a safe seat, there is expected to be significant interest and competition, but it is becoming increasingly clear that the seat may go to Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, the brother of the incumbent MP.

As the current Financial Secretary and acting Treasurer of the party in Manhyia South, Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, is regarded by his peers as a visionary with a deep understanding of politics and financial matters.

Party members in the constituency praise his intelligence and vision for the future of Manhyia South, setting him apart from other candidates.

Born and raised in the Ashanti Region, Owusu Prempeh, understands the unique challenges and opportunities facing the community.

He has demonstrated a strong sense of respect and humility, qualities that have endeared him to many in the community.

His ability to connect with people from all walks of life and listen to their concerns makes him a natural leader.

On his vision for Manhyia South, Owusu Prempeh’s clear plan to address key issues, from improving infrastructure and public services to creating more job opportunities for residents, sets him apart.

With his experience, humility, and vision, Owusu Afriyie Prempeh is seen as the best choice for the people of Manhyia South.

He is prepared to work tirelessly to make the community a better place for all who call it home.

Mr Owusu Prempeh, previously worked with the defunct Royal Bank as Assistant Vice President at the Treasury Department and is currently the Finance Manager at the GNPC.