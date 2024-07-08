Security analyst condemns EOCO head’s threats on critic

…Calls for Attorney-General’s action

Security Analyst, Col. Festus Aboagye, has condemned the alleged threats made by the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, against fellow security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa and his family.

He questioned whether the Commissioner of Police (COP) intends to use rogue elements within the service against Dr Bonaa and his family, describing COP Addo-Danquah’s conduct as “despicable, criminal and dangerous”.

Col. Aboagye, urged the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who has a supervisory role over EOCO, to intervene and call the EOCO head, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah “to order to protect the Gentlemen” Dr Bonaa, “from harm and save the integrity of the republic’s democracy”.

In a Facebook post, Col. Aboagye, reacted to reports that the EOCO boss, sought the telephone number of the spouse of a critic and called, threatening her to warn her husband against mentioning her name or else God’s wrath would be visited on her family.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Wednesday, July 3, the security analyst, disclosed that COP Addo-Danquah, one-time boss of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) called his wife and threatened her, as well as his children.

Col Aboagye, who was surprised at the report, wrote “The story that the EOCO head called a citizen’s spouse and threatened to harm her partner and make them victims of her rogue crime is despicable, criminal and dangerous.

“The idea that threat a public officer isn’t prepared to submit to public scrutiny and accountability suggests the head isn’t fit for public office”, the retired army officer stated in his post on Friday, 5th July 2024.

He questioned “Under what legal authority does any public official, uniformed or not, arrogantly make such threats unless we are a banana republic?

Col Aboagye, also questioned “Is she possibly intending to use rogue elements in the service to harm the Gentleman and his family?

Dr Bonaa, had expressed disbelief at COP Tiwaa’s approach, questioning why she contacted his wife, instead of addressing him directly.

“She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me.

“Why does she have the audacity? Why does Maame Yaa Tiwaa think that myself and others petitioning for a probe to be instituted by Parliament and for that matter and the Police leaked tape of her name being mentioned? And related matters with regards to what we are talking she would have the audacity not to call me directly but to call my wife and issue a threat and follow up with a message to my wife’s phone threatening me and my family,” Dr Adam Bonaa revealed.

Raising concern about the conduct of the Executive Director of EOCO, the security analyst, said he would file a complaint against COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

“She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me. I thought that for someone of her calibre, who has been put in charge of a public office, to do that, I found that very appalling, and so I am going to make a formal complaint to the CID for her to be questioned,” Dr Bonaa stated.

Dr Bonaa alleged that the incident stemmed from his petition to Parliament regarding the closure of investigations into Cecilia Dapaah’s case, following a referral from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Dr Bonaa, who also spoke in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM on Thursday, July 4, 2024, quoted Mrs Addo-Danquah as saying, “You will become an innocent victim if I go down on my knees and pray to God.”

“Is Maame Tiwa Addo-Danquah’s God a sniper?” He queried. He was of the view that Mrs Addo-Danquah’s action is clear threat to his family, questioning the authority and audacity of Mrs Addo-Danquah to involve his wife in his professional matters.

According to Dr Bonaa, Mrs Addo-Danquah, intended to pressure him into retracting his statements about her conduct as a public officer.

Dr Bonaa, also recounted instances where Mrs Addo-Danquah allegedly enlisted young men to verbally harass him for his outspoken stance on her actions.

Despite these provocations, Dr Bonaa stated he would not engage in personal vendettas but would continue to expose her activities especially when Parliament has been petitioned about her activities.

“This is not about settling personal scores,” he asserted, criticizing the behaviour of certain public officers in the country.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director EOCO, strongly refuted allegations of threatening the family of the security analyst, Adam Bonaa, and clarified that her intention was not to threaten, but to address what she described as falsehoods spread by Dr Bonaa about her.

She cited a specific instance, where Dr Bonaa claimed on Oyerepa FM that she had influenced the Asantehene to lobby President Akufo-Addo for the IGP post—a claim she vehemently denied, stating that senior police officers had only contributed to the Heal KATH project.

“I called the wife to appeal to her conscience as a fellow woman, because she wouldn’t be happy if, at every opportunity Dr Bonaa gets, he continues to lie about me,” COP Tiwaa explained.

She further elaborated, “I told her that his allegations don’t affect me personally, but if they persist, I will pray. If she doesn’t intervene with her husband, I will kneel down and pray sincerely to my God, and my God will hear me, and she, the wife, may unwittingly suffer the consequences. Because when I pray with a sincere heart and explain to God that this man is causing harm to me by spreading falsehoods, the God I serve will listen to me.”

COP Addo-Danquah, affirmed her readiness to appear before Parliament if summoned regarding the Cecilia Dapaah petition, and challenged Dr Bonaa to cease addressing the media and instead confront her directly regarding any issues.

“I am always prepared and willing to face Parliament because it will provide an opportunity to educate individuals like Bonaa about EOCO’s mandate. Stop resorting to the media; confront me,” she challenged the security analyst.

