Sammy Gyamfi teases NPP’s ‘It Is Possible’ slogan, cites economic woes under Bawumia’s watch

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, has expressed agreement with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign slogan, “IT IS POSSIBLE,” however, instead of praising the slogan, his reasons for agreeing with the slogan paint a different picture.

In a Facebook post and X (formerly Twitter) handle, his agreement with the slogan stems from his observations of the worsening economic conditions and highlighted a series of disturbing statistics that he believes exemplify the possibility of negative outcomes under Dr Bawumia’s leadership.

He cites several economic indicators that have deteriorated during Dr Bawumia’s tenure, including the exchange rate, unemployment rate, fuel prices, and the public debt.

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, pointed out that the exchange rate has increased from GH¢4 to over GH¢15 per US dollar, while the unemployment rate has risen from 8.4% to 14.7%. The price of a gallon of petrol has also skyrocketed from GH¢14 to over GH¢68, and the public debt has ballooned from GH¢120 billion to over GH¢630 billion.

Furthermore, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, accused Dr. Bawumia of being “deceptive” and “hoodwinking” unsuspecting Ghanaians with “plagiarized promises” to scrap the E-Levy, Bet levy, and the emissions levy, while failing to deliver on his pledge to move the nation from taxation to production.

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi also criticized Dr. Bawumia’s promise to provide drivers with electric cars, stating that he has failed to deliver on the concrete roads he promised in 2017.

