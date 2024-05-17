Akufo-Addo encourages African Leaders to embrace Fintech for economic benefits

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stressed the need to look in the direction of shaping global economy through taking advantage of financial technology and digital innovation.

His call is to rally the support of African leaders in this direction, in order to stay relevant in the world trade and investment to bringing sustainable benefits.

Already, the African Continental Free Trade Area ( AFCTA), he indicated has prepared the ground for actualizing how much the continent of Africa, can harness the full benefits of digital economy and financial technology ( Fintech)

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 3iAfrica Summit in Accra, President Akufo-Addo, referenced the 2035 projection of improving the lives of some 30 million Africans, by creating the environment to get them out of the poverty bracket.

This, he explained will be made possible through the arrangement that exist in AFCTA and also noting that the incomes of some 68 million Africans would have been boosted.

“These are not mere statistics. These testament to the potential that lies within the grasp of promising of a brighter future for all Africans”, he intimated.

The 3i Africa Summit, which was under the theme: “Unleashing Africa’s Fintech and Digital Economic Potential,“ brought together players in the Fintech space from across Africa with the targeted aim to invest, innovate and in the end making the desired impact full results.

It is being organised by the Development Bank of Ghana (DGB), in partnership with the Bank of Ghana. Businesses, academics, investors and government people, are all participating.

In the view of the President, not only is taking steps to harness the benefits of Fintech the way to go but also making a concerted effort to invest in infrastructure to match up as well as the policies in terms of the required legal regime to protect the space.

‘Governments across Africa should invest heavily in the digital infrastructure that will fill the form of backbone of our shared prosperity “, he stressed.