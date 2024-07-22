Pivotal startup model law framework set to transform the start-up scene in Africa



In a groundbreaking move to drive innovation and entrepreneurship across Africa, the African Union and its partners, including Google and Africa Practice, have launched the AU Startup Policy Framework and Model Law

The Policy Framework and Model Law articulate principles, recommendations, and policy innovations to tackle the challenges hindering startups in Africa. It provides specific sample clauses to guide African Union Member States in developing or updating their national startup legislative and regulatory governance arrangements.

The Policy Framework and Model Law, developed in cooperation with Google in line with its Memorandum of Understanding with the African Union Commission, is set to harmonise approaches to enabling startups and innovation, in line with the African Union’s broader harmonisation objectives.

Speaking during the launch held during the African Union 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting that brings together the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities, the Regional Mechanisms and the African Union Member States, H.E. Albert M. Muchanga, African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals, said, “We are excited about the new prospects for our continent unlocked by the adoption of the Startup Policy Framework and Model Law which is set to leapfrog the startup ecosystem in Africa.

As you know, small and medium-sized enterprises, including startups, represent most businesses in all sectors and are the primary source of job creation. Specifically, startups spur development by creating jobs in the digital economy, employing 34,000 people across the continent. Unfortunately, out of 1000 unicorns globally, only seven are in Africa.

This is primarily due to complex regulations, limited funding, a scarcity of skilled labour, and fragmented markets in Africa.

Therefore, the framework is expected to unlock some of these hurdles and set a strong foundation for the growth of Africa’s startup landscape, projected to expand to USD 10 billion by 2056.”

H.E. Albert M. Muchanga went on to highlight that “Africa is a young continent, by 2050, the continent will account for 25% of the global population. Governments need to make the provisions to enable capital flow for the burgeoning ideas coming out of Africa. We need to create an environment that enables these innovative minds to catapult the continent to economic prosperity, and this framework is what enables this.”

Google’s Regional Director, Sub Saharan Africa, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Charles Murito, noted, “Africa receives a disproportionately small share of global venture funding. In 2023, the continent raised a total of USD 4.5 billion from 545 disclosed venture capital deals, reflecting a 30% decrease in value and a 31% decline in the number of deals compared to 2022. Notably, 16% of the funding recipients were female-led ventures, only marginally up from 11% in 2020. Funding flows also skew towards the same sectors, exacerbating the financing challenge; with fintech continuing to lead deal volumes. The same destinations also receive disproportionately more of the financing flows into the continent: startups in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt received 62% of the total deal volume.”

While there’s no universal formula for fostering innovation and startups, the framework outlines principles derived from successful models. It is a call to action to ensure that startups — particularly those led by women and youth can be better supported. This Policy Framework and Model Law holds the potential to address gender disproportionality in financing flows, inspiring a new wave of innovation and growth.

Marie Wilke, the Chief Innovation Officer at consulting firm Africa Practice, said, “The adoption of the Startup Policy Framework and Model Law marks the beginning of an exciting but potentially transformative phase. We must maintain momentum behind engagements with regional economic communities (RECs), regional organisations (ROs), and member states, to update and enact regional legal frameworks and national laws. Innovation is as much about finance and people as it is about drive. The future of Africa’s small and new businesses depends on our joint and decisive efforts to support them, paving the way for The Africa We Want.”