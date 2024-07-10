Akufo-Addo allowed cousin Ofori-Atta damage economy – Mahama

The former President and the 2024 Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo, for keeping Ken Ofori-Atta, as Finance Minister for so long, despite obvious signs of its dysfunction, calls for his removal and naked conflict of interest through the use of his private company; Databank.

John Dramani Mahama, argued that the former Finance Minister, Ofori-Atta, had become a liability to the Akufo-Addo government and that his failure to be removed, had led to the country’s current economic woes.

He noted that in six years, Ofori-Atta, borrowed US$13.5 billion from the Eurobond market, compared to the US$3.5 billion he borrowed during his four-year tenure.

Drawing attention to the conflict of interest, the NDC flagbearer, claimed that Ofori-Atta’s company, received commissions every time the government borrowed, creating an incentive for borrowing.

Addressing the media in Accra on Sunday, July 7, 2024, during an event dubbed, “Mahama Conversation”, the former President, stated that as far back as 2019, the opposition was advocating for Ofori-Atta’s removal due to their prediction of the consequences of his borrowing practices, his poor performance and conflict of interest.

“From as far back as 2019, we could predict what was going to happen. The former Finance Minister comes into office, and all he knows is to borrow from the international capital markets,” Mahama said.

The former President ,stated that Ofori-Atta’s company, Databank, benefited from the borrowing through commissions, creating an incentive for him to keep borrowing.

Mr Mahama, accused the Akufo-Addo government of mismanaging the economy, saying that most of the borrowed money had been channelled into consumption and dubious projects, rather than being invested in productive infrastructure adding that; if the funds had been put into productive use and infrastructure development, the situation in the country would be different.

He questioned why President Akufo-Addo, who is related to Ofori-Atta, did not reshuffle him earlier, suggesting that nepotism may have influenced the decision.

Mr Mahama emphasized the importance of cabinet reshuffles to bring fresh perspectives and skills into government, pointing out that shifting underperforming individuals, to different sectors can lead to better performance, citing practices seen globally.

The former President, expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo’s delayed decision to replace Ofori-Atta, saying that; the “only reason President Akufo-Addo kept him in that office and refused to shuffle him is because he is his cousin.”

He stated that it came after the damage, had already been done and declined to applaud the reshuffling, stressing that it should have occurred in 2019.

Mr Mahama, also condemned the alleged corruption surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral, saying that it is unacceptable for anyone to steal in the name of God, expressing his disapproval of any unlawful actions being carried out under the guise of religion.

Recent developments involving resignations from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, call for a thorough forensic audit, which has potential irregularities in the project’s management.

The NDC flagbearer, who was asked about his plans for the National Cathedral if elected President during his encounter with the media in Accra, did not mince words in his criticism of the current state of affairs.

“It is instructive that some of the members of the Board of Trustees, have resigned and they have called for a forensic audit of the National Cathedral,” he said.

The former President’s comments, came amid growing concerns over the ballooning costs and lack of transparency surrounding the project, which was initiated by the Akufo-Addo administration in 2018.

Mr Mahama, expressed his disappointment and concern over the project, which has been plagued by controversy and allegations of mismanagement and raised concern over the financial resources allocated to the National Cathedral.

He called for transparency and accountability in the management of this project and he underscored the need to uphold ethical standards and ensure the responsible utilization of public funds in large-scale initiatives.

According to Mr Mahama, it was initially promised that public funds would not be used for the construction of the National Cathedral, which was President Akufo Addo’s commitment to God.

However, it has been reported that over 300 million Ghanaian cedis, have been spent on the project, raising questions about where the payments went and who they were justified to.

He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation and forensic audit before any further decisions are made regarding the construction of the National Cathedral and stressed that if any individuals were found to have illegally taken public funds, they should be held accountable and made to refund the money.

As a Christian himself and a member of the Assemblies of God Church, Mr Mahama, acknowledged the importance of building houses of worship.

He shared his own experience of contributing funds to his local church and pointed out the positive impact it has had on the community’s ability to worship and praise God.

The National Cathedral project, which was President Akufo-Addo’s personal pledge to God, has been mired in controversy since its inception.

Concerns have been raised about the use of public funds, the lack of transparency, and the overall viability of the ambitious undertaking.

The National Cathedral, which was envisioned as a grand religious edifice, has become a subject of intense public scrutiny and debate, with many questioning the prioritization of the project amid the country’s pressing developmental needs.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the government and the remaining trustees face the challenge of restoring public confidence and ensuring that the use of public resources is transparent and accountable.