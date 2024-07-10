‘Bonaa’s family got MOMO from me regularly’

..EOCO boss reveals closeness and denies threat

Maame Tiwaa Addo-Dankwa, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), has clarified the circumstances surrounding her recent controversial phone call to the wife of Dr Adam Bonaa, a security analyst.

In a text message to The Herald responding to the newspaper’s publications on the alleged threat to Dr Bonaa, Mrs Addo-Dankwa, disclosed her longstanding relationship with Dr Bonaa and his wife, which began in 2018.

She explained that their bond, had been so close that she had previously sent Mobile Money (MOMO) to Mrs Bonaa at her husband’s request.

Mrs Addo-Dankwa, who is also a Commissioner of Police (COP), emphatically denied any allegations of threatening Dr Bonaa through his wife.

“Adam Bonaa has been my friend since 2018. We are friends who can talk on the phone for hours. Through Adam Bonaa, his wife also became my friend, a close friend that I can even send money to via MOMO,” she stated.

Despite their close relationship, Dr Addo-Dankwa, noted a recent strain.

“In recent times, for whatever reason, Bonaa has been lying about me since May this year. Any platform Adam Bonaa gets, he uses it to lie about me.”

She mentioned that mutual friends had advised Dr Bonaa to stop spreading falsehoods about her but to no avail.

“Since Adam Bonaa’s wife is also a friend, I called her to appeal to her conscience as a fellow woman to talk to her husband to stop maligning and impugning my integrity at every opportunity. I thought husbands normally listen to their wives and on this occasion, I thought Adam Bonaa would listen to his wife.”

Addo-Dankwa, dismissed the threat allegations as baseless, asserting that anyone who knows her would recognise them as false.

“Anybody who knows me knows that I am above what Adam Bonaa is saying about me and will quickly dismiss the allegation of threat against me with the contempt it deserves. I never threatened Adam Bonaa’s wife.”

Reflecting on the situation, Addo-Dankwa acknowledged that her call might have been misinterpreted.

“On hindsight, I believe calling her to speak to her husband to desist from lying about me was a waste of time. Adam Bonaa, for obvious reasons, decided to twist my call to his wife for his own selfish, parochial interest because he made it clear to some common friends that he would destroy me.”

She questioned Dr Bonaa’s decision to take the matter to the media.

“At any rate, if somebody threatens you, do you run to the media? I know he is using the media to advance his plot of destruction against me for whatever reason.”

In her concluding remarks, Addo-Dankwa, expressed her faith in divine justice. “Like I told Adam Bonaa’s wife, if he doesn’t stop, as a good Christian, I will leave them in the hands of God, I have given everything to God Almighty to fight on my behalf.”

“This is my side of the story. I have no reason to lie about this matter, and everybody who knows me knows that what I have stated are the facts and nothing but the plain facts. Good morning,” she concluded.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Wednesday, July 3, the security analyst, disclosed that COP Addo-Danquah, one-time boss of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) called his wife and threatened her, as well as his children.

Dr Bonaa, had expressed disbelief at COP Tiwaa’s approach, questioning why she contacted his wife, instead of addressing him directly.

“She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me.

“Why does she have the audacity? Why does Maame Yaa Tiwaa think that myself and others petitioning for a probe to be instituted by Parliament and for that matter and the Police leaked tape of her name being mentioned? And related matters with regards to what we are talking she would have the audacity not to call me directly but to call my wife and issue a threat and follow up with a message to my wife’s phone threatening me and my family,” Dr Adam Bonaa revealed.

Raising concern about the conduct of the Executive Director of EOCO, the security analyst, said he would file a complaint against COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

“She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me. I thought that for someone of her calibre, who has been put in charge of a public office, to do that, I found that very appalling, and so I am going to make a formal complaint to the CID for her to be questioned,” Dr Bonaa stated.

Dr Bonaa alleged that the incident stemmed from his petition to Parliament regarding the closure of investigations

into Cecilia Dapaah’s case, following a referral from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Dr Bonaa, who also spoke in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM on Thursday, July 4, 2024, quoted Mrs Addo-Danquah as saying, “You will become an innocent victim if I go down on my knees and pray to God.”

“Is Maame Tiwa Addo-Danquah’s God a sniper?” He queried. He was of the view that Mrs Addo-Danquah’s action is clear threat to his family, questioning the authority and audacity of Mrs Addo-Danquah to involve his wife in his professional matters.

According to Dr Bonaa, Mrs Addo-Danquah, intended to pressure him into retracting his statements about her conduct as a public officer.

Dr Bonaa, also recounted instances where Mrs Addo-Danquah allegedly enlisted young men to verbally harass him for his outspoken stance on her actions.

Despite these provocations, Dr Bonaa stated he would not engage in personal vendettas but would continue to expose her activities especially when Parliament has been petitioned about her activities.

“This is not about settling personal scores,” he asserted, criticizing the behaviour of certain public officers in the country.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director EOCO, strongly refuted allegations of threatening the family of the security analyst, Adam Bonaa, and clarified that her intention was not to threaten, but to address what she described as falsehoods spread by Dr Bonaa about her.

She cited a specific instance, where Dr Bonaa claimed on Oyerepa FM that she had influenced the Asantehene to lobby President Akufo-Addo for the IGP post—a claim she vehemently denied, stating that senior police officers had only contributed to the Heal KATH project.

“I called the wife to appeal to her conscience as a fellow woman, because she wouldn’t be happy if, at every opportunity Dr Bonaa gets, he continues to lie about me,” COP Tiwaa explained.

She further elaborated, “I told her that his allegations don’t affect me personally, but if they persist, I will pray. If she doesn’t intervene with her husband, I will kneel down and pray sincerely to my God, and my God will hear me, and she, the wife, may unwittingly suffer the consequences. Because when I pray with a sincere heart and explain to God that this man is causing harm to me by spreading falsehoods, the God I serve will listen to me.”

COP Addo-Danquah, affirmed her readiness to appear before Parliament if summoned regarding the Cecilia Dapaah petition, and challenged Dr Bonaa to cease addressing the media and instead confront her directly regarding any issues.

“I am always prepared and willing to face Parliament because it will provide an opportunity to educate individuals like Bonaa about EOCO’s mandate. Stop resorting to the media; confront me,” she challenged the security analyst.