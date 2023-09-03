COP Alex Mensah has been inconsistent; he needs psychological evaluation – Adam Bonaa 

Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has requested that Parliament’s committee examining the conspiracy to depose Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare seeks a psychological evaluation of Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah.

“I say this because most of the things he has said so far are inconsistent, including his posture and comportment.

“At one point, he even said he does not remember some of the things he said during the previous sitting,” Dr Bona said during a discussion on an Accra-based television.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to depose the IGP went viral.

Consequently, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin constituted a seven-member bi-partisan Committee on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to probe the secret recording of an alleged plan to remove the IGP ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Committee, which has until September 10, 2023, to report back to the House, is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical expert.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea chairs the committee, with Builsa North MP, James Agalga serving as Vice-Chairman.

Members of the Committee are Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South; and Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West.

The committee’s technical expert is Dr. Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist.

Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), cited three police officers, COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, as the trio he engaged in the conversation at his office in Osu when he appeared before the Committee as the first witness.

Dr. Bonaa commended the Speaker of Parliament for convening the committee and the committee for allowing the hearings to be televised.

He urged the committee to summon the IGP to address some of the allegations made against him and tell Ghanaians about the accomplishments of his administration.

The security analyst commended the IGP for improving Ghana’s peace and security.

“Now I sleep. Today, visibility officers are stationed at key traffic lights across town. There have been major infrastructural facelifts and other improvements worth commending.

“It is natural to have people undermine you when you are making changes in a system. The IGP is one of the best appointments President Nana Addo has made,” he added.

Mr Seth Ofori Twumasi, an Economic and Financial Analyst, lauded the police for its neutrality and proper election management in recent times.

“At first, we used to fear the police but now, Dampare’s administration has changed that mentality and enhanced police-civilian relations. This has improved intelligence gathering to a greater extent,” he added.

He asked that the committee’s recommendations be given consideration after the investigations.