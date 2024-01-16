NPP primaries: I never said Bawumia is influencing Bekwai delegates with cash, says COP Alex Mensah

COP George Alex Mensah (Rtd), aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Bekwai has vehemently denied allegations linking Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to influence delegates with cash ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries.

He has also described the allegations as the work of “unscrupulous persons” attempting to tarnish his candidacy and manipulate the political landscape leading up to the party’s primaries.

In a statement, COP Mensah clarified that the claim was part of an audio recording capturing an interaction between assigns from the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The document further details how the IGP’s driver, Inspector Kwakye allegedly campaigned against him, using the name of the vice-president and influenced the delegates with cash.