Dormaahene eulogizes Dr Bawumia, says he is intelligent and naturally humble

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, continues phase 2 of his campaign tour in the Bono Region.

The campaign tour introduced the novelty of busing his entourage and campaign team, which has been heavily praised by all and sundry.

Throughout his campaign tour, he has carved a niche of meeting with religious leaders in the region he visits to seek prayers, guidance, and advice before beginning the campaign tour.

He also met with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to seek their advice and sell his campaign message to them.

In his meeting with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, the chiefs and the people warmly welcomed him with beaming smiles and cheers.

Dr. Bawumia explained his visions and policies for Ghanaians when he got the nod to become the country’s president.

He affirmed and explained his flat rate tax policy and how he intends to make businesses successful and flourish

Addressing the people, Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, who is the president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, thanked the Vice President and could not hide his admiration for him.

“Dr Bawumia, you’re respectful, intelligent, and more striking is the fact that your utterances are devoid of insults and are decent,” he remarked.

He further pleaded with the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, to expedite action on uncompleted projects in the region and fulfil promises made to them in the budget for this year

Dr Bawumia thanked the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, sought their support for him come December polls, and assured them of his commitment towards the development of this country.