Bawumia to announce running mate June ending – Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, Vice Chairman of the Bawumia Campaign Team, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will nominate a candidate to the party’s National Council as his running mate by the end of June.

Addressing journalists in Accra, Nana Akomea, affirmed that Dr Bawumia would unveil his preferred running mate before the month concludes. However, the identity of the chosen candidate remains undisclosed to the campaign team.

“We advised him to take all the necessary time for consultations. Bawumia was elected just about six months ago, so it’s not too late.

“But I can assure you that in this month of June, he will announce his running mate. He will present a name to the National Council.

“Before this month ends, there will be an announcement, but we are unaware of who will be chosen.”