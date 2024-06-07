Major 2Politics

Bawumia to announce running mate June ending – Nana Akomea

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Nana Akomea, Vice Chairman of the Bawumia Campaign Team, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will nominate a candidate to the party’s National Council as his running mate by the end of June.

Addressing journalists in Accra, Nana Akomea, affirmed that Dr Bawumia would unveil his preferred running mate before the month concludes. However, the identity of the chosen candidate remains undisclosed to the campaign team.

“We advised him to take all the necessary time for consultations. Bawumia was elected just about six months ago, so it’s not too late.

“But I can assure you that in this month of June, he will announce his running mate. He will present a name to the National Council.

“Before this month ends, there will be an announcement, but we are unaware of who will be chosen.”

More Read

Bawumia aims for 300,000 votes in NDC’s stronghold – Nana B

Bawumia launches Kayayei Empowerment Programme
Bawumia accused of nepotism: Family appointments raise concerns
Bawumia exposes corruption ring inside ECG

You Might Also Like

Bawumia aims for 300,000 votes in NDC’s stronghold – Nana B

Bawumia launches Kayayei Empowerment Programme

Bawumia accused of nepotism: Family appointments raise concerns

Bawumia exposes corruption ring inside ECG

Share this Article
Previous Article Attorney General  snubs Judge’s advice  to step aside and protect judiciary
Next Article NDC parliamentary candidate Naa Koryoo detained by Police; NDC cries foul
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NDC parliamentary candidate Naa Koryoo detained by Police; NDC cries foul
Major 2 Politics
Bawumia to announce running mate June ending – Nana Akomea
Major 2 Politics
Attorney General  snubs Judge’s advice  to step aside and protect judiciary
General Major 1
Today is “Green Ghana Day!”  Lands Minister urges tree planting
General Major 1
Lost your password?