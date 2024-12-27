I got my best Christmas gift – Bawumia on 4-year-old cured leper visiting him

In a heartwarming moment, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shared his joy on Facebook, calling it his best Christmas gift.

Priscilla, a four-year-old cured leper from the Weija leprosarium, whom Dr Bawumia sponsored for medical treatment in Italy, visited him at his home to express her gratitude.

“I got my best Christmas gift yesterday when Priscilla, a four-year-old cured leper from the Weija leprosarium whom I sponsored for medical treatment of her amputated leg in Italy returned to Ghana and paid me a visit at home to thank me and show that she can now walk with her new leg. To God be the glory,” Dr Bawumia wrote.

Priscilla, who had undergone treatment for her amputated leg, now walks with a new prosthetic leg.

Her visit to the Vice President demonstrated her progress and highlighted the profound impact of Dr Bawumia’s support and generosity.

Dr Bawumia’s heartfelt post resonated with many, underscoring the spirit of giving and the difference it can make in the lives of individuals.