184 Yendi NPP members suspended for breaching party’s constitution

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yendi Constituency Chairman, Nashiru Abdul Karim, has announced the temporary suspension of 184 members for breaching the party’s constitution.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Wednesday, December 26, 2024.

According to the statement, the decision was made in line with Article 3 Clause (9)(1), Clause (7)(1), and Clause (8)(1) of the party’s 2017 amended constitution.

The statement explained that the party leadership received several complaints from other members alleging constitutional breaches by the suspended individuals.

These complaints, submitted in the form of petitions, highlighted misconducts related to the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections.

The allegations were subjected to thorough investigations by both the Constituency Executive Committee and the Disciplinary Committee of the party.

Following these investigations, an expanded Constituency Executive Committee meeting was convened on December 23, 2024.

This meeting, which included members of the Council of Elders, the Council of Patrons, and the Disciplinary Committee, unanimously decided to suspend the implicated individuals.

The decision has been described as necessary to uphold the principles and integrity of the party’s constitution.

In the press release, Nashiru Abdul Karim affirmed the party’s commitment to enforcing its rules and maintaining discipline among its members.

“I write to humbly notify the National and Regional leadership of the party, as well as the general public, that the following members of the party have forfeited their membership or have been summarily suspended with effect from 26th December 2024,” the statement said.

The chairman emphasised that these measures were taken to ensure accountability and adherence to the party’s constitutional framework.

