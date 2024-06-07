NDC parliamentary candidate Naa Koryoo detained by Police; NDC cries foul

In a development that has sparked widespread outrage among the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters, the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Naa Koryoo, has been detained by the police.

The incident has been labeled as an act of intimidation by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-controlled Police Service, according to Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC National Communications Officer.

The controversy began when a firearm, legally registered in Naa Koryoo’s name, was found in her car.

Despite having all the necessary documentation proving the weapon’s legal status, the police proceeded with her detention.

NDC officials argue that this action is unjustified, especially when contrasted with a similar incident in 2020 involving NPP’s Hawa Koomson, who fired a gun at a registration center but did not face the same level of scrutiny.

Sammy Gyamfi, in a statement, highlighted the perceived double standards and accused the police of being politically biased. He noted that despite Koryoo not having fired the weapon, the police are determined to detain her without cause.

The NDC’s frustration is further compounded by the timing and manner of the detention, which saw Koryoo held at the CID Headquarters before being transferred to the Cantonments Police Station for further detention.

The NDC, has called for all its supporters to converge at the Cantonments Police Station in a show of solidarity and to demand Koryoo’s immediate release.

Gyamfi’s message underscores the party’s stance against what it perceives as ongoing oppression and harassment of its members by the current administration’s police force.

As tensions rise, the situation remains dynamic, with NDC supporters gearing up for protests. The incident not only brings to the forefront issues of legal fairness and political bias but also sets the stage for potential confrontations between the NDC supporters and law enforcement.

The NDC’s leadership, remains firm in its call for justice and fair treatment, insisting that the detention of Naa Koryoo is unwarranted and politically motivated.

The party’s response signals a broader discontent with the current state of political affairs and law enforcement in Ghana.