NDC launches  national campaign in Tamale tomorrow

The opposition the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will tomorrow Saturday, July 27, officially launch its national campaign in Tamale, towards victory at the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

All who matter in the party, are expected to be in the Northern Regional capital for the event dubbed, “RESET Ghana”.

The national campaign, will be followed by a door-to-door and personal engagement with voters by the 2024 flagbearer, John Mahama and his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, across the country.

The programme, which according to the party is billed to start at noon at Tamale Jubilee Park, is under the theme; “Change to Reset Ghana”.

Ahead of the launch, the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Aseidu-Nketiah, has been speaking to the media, saying his party will adopt a different campaign strategy ahead of the December polls.

According to Mr Asiedu Nketia, the party will not engage in huge rallies as seen previously.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr Aseidu Nketiah, stated that the party will do more door-to-door and personal engagement with voters.

“We want to reach out to the people, house-to-house campaign, retail campaign, that is where the emphasis is going to be. So, what we’re going to do in Tamale is to remind our people that this year, the campaign will be different. We must touch base with the people.

“It is cheaper for party functionaries to reach out to the people in the villages than to bring their people to a collation point to address them,” the National Chairman of the NDC said.