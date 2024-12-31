Recollation of Results: Accra High Court adjourns ruling on NDC’s objection to January 1

An Accra High Court has adjourned its ruling on the NDC’s preliminary objection against the NPP’s mandamus application concerning four disputed constituencies; Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South.

The ruling, originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 31, 2024, will now be delivered on January 1, 2025, according to a report by 3news.com.

On December 27, 2024, the Supreme Court instructed the High Court to reconsider the mandamus application, emphasising the need to hear the NDC’s request to join the case as an interested party.

The Supreme Court ruled that excluding the NDC from the initial proceedings violated their right to be heard, as the case’s outcome could have significant implications for them.

As part of the ongoing developments, the NDC is also contesting a previous High Court decision that instructed the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate parliamentary election results in nine constituencies.

It will be recalled that Judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman, in an earlier ruling on December 20, 2024, had ordered the EC to proceed with the re-collation of results in, for instance, the Ablekuma North constituency, despite objections raised by the NDC’s legal team, led by Godwin Edudzi Tameklo.

The NDC argued that the disputed results had already been declared, making re-collation unnecessary.