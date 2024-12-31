Major 1Major Politics

Recollation of Results: Accra High Court adjourns ruling on NDC’s objection to January 1

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

An Accra High Court has adjourned its ruling on the NDC’s preliminary objection against the NPP’s mandamus application concerning four disputed constituencies; Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South.

The ruling, originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 31, 2024, will now be delivered on January 1, 2025, according to a report by 3news.com.

On December 27, 2024, the Supreme Court instructed the High Court to reconsider the mandamus application, emphasising the need to hear the NDC’s request to join the case as an interested party.

The Supreme Court ruled that excluding the NDC from the initial proceedings violated their right to be heard, as the case’s outcome could have significant implications for them.

As part of the ongoing developments, the NDC is also contesting a previous High Court decision that instructed the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate parliamentary election results in nine constituencies.

More Read

EC finally declares NDC’s Elikplim Akurugu winner of Dome-Kwabenya election

Don’t let greed divide us ahead of the 2028 elections – Kofi Boakye tells NDC
Supreme Court quashes results in Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Techiman South, Okaikwei Central
NPP will lose all 7 re-collated seats after Mahama’s swearing in – Rev Owusu-Bempah

It will be recalled that Judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman, in an earlier ruling on December 20, 2024, had ordered the EC to proceed with the re-collation of results in, for instance, the Ablekuma North constituency, despite objections raised by the NDC’s legal team, led by Godwin Edudzi Tameklo.

The NDC argued that the disputed results had already been declared, making re-collation unnecessary.

You Might Also Like

EC finally declares NDC’s Elikplim Akurugu winner of Dome-Kwabenya election

Don’t let greed divide us ahead of the 2028 elections – Kofi Boakye tells NDC

Supreme Court quashes results in Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Techiman South, Okaikwei Central

NPP will lose all 7 re-collated seats after Mahama’s swearing in – Rev Owusu-Bempah

Share this Article
Previous Article Akufo-Addo to deliver final SONA January 3
Next Article Akufo-Addo government has set a trap for my incoming government; but we’ll escape unscathed – Mahama
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

PRINPAG president calls for unity and growth in 2025
General Major 1
National Awards and Honours should maintain a balanced and fair approach that avoids skewing towards politicians
Feature Major 1
EC finally declares NDC’s Elikplim Akurugu winner of Dome-Kwabenya election
Major 1 Politics
Ghana Airport Company exposes McDan
Business Major 1
Lost your password?