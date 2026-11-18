Lawyer for former Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Samuel Atta Akyea, says he is considering an appeal against a High Court decision refusing to compel the prosecution to disclose its agreement with its first witness in the Tano Nimiri illegal mining case.

The Accra High Court dismissed an application by Wontumi’s legal team seeking disclosure of an agreement between the Attorney-General and Edward Akuoko, a former manager of Wontumi who is now the prosecution’s first witness.

The defence had argued that the agreement was relevant to the circumstances under which Mr Akuoko became a prosecution witness.

Speaking to the media after the ruling on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Mr Atta Akyea questioned the prosecution’s decision to withhold the document, arguing that it would help the court understand the terms under which Mr Akuoko secured his freedom.

“I don’t believe we are reopening the case. Who said he entered into the contract? Your witness. So, shouldn’t the court see the content of the contract that gave him his freedom at the expense of Wontumi?” he asked.

He described the agreement as the “receipt of his freedom” and questioned why its contents should be concealed from the court.

“Why should anybody conceal the document of freedom? You can call it the receipt of his freedom. Why should it be hidden from the court?” he said.

Mr Atta Akyea said making the agreement available would enable the court and the public to understand the arrangement between Mr Akuoko and the Attorney-General.

He added that the defence would consider challenging the ruling, describing the agreement as a critical document in the trial.

“I probably file an appeal against the ruling. Because I believe it’s a critical document that the whole world should see how the man secured his freedom when he entered into a contract with the Attorney-General,” he stated.