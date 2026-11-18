The Bank of Ghana has realigned its Monetary Policy Rate from 14% to 11%, a 300-basis-point adjustment aimed at aligning its policy benchmark with prevailing market interest rates.

The decision was announced by Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, following the 133rd Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Accra.

Dr Asiama explained that the adjustment should not be interpreted as a conventional reduction in interest rates but as a realignment to reflect developments in the money market, where prevailing rates had already fallen below the existing 14% policy rate.

“As a result, prevailing market rates have evolved at levels below the current monetary policy rate, indicating that the effective policy stance is actually lower than the announced rate,” he said.

He added that the move was intended to address the gap between the Bank’s announced policy rate and actual market conditions, describing it as a reset rather than a reaction to economic developments.

As part of the changes, the Bank has replaced its 14-day Open Market Operations instrument with a seven-day instrument and narrowed the policy corridor from plus or minus 400 basis points to plus or minus 100 basis points around the policy rate.

The reforms are expected to strengthen the transmission of monetary policy signals to the money market.

The adjustment comes amid strong economic activity, with the Bank’s Composite Index of Economic Activity recording a year-on-year growth of 17.7% in September 2026, up from 9.6% over the same period last year.

The growth was supported by increased private sector credit, exports, tourist arrivals and construction activity.

However, headline inflation increased marginally to 5.5% in October 2026 from 5.2% in September, driven largely by a rise in non-food inflation, which climbed to 7.9% from 6.2%. Food inflation declined to 2.8% from 4.0%, reflecting improved food supply.

The average bank lending rate also declined to 15.8% in October 2026 from 22.2% a year earlier, while private sector credit growth accelerated to 37.2% from 13.9%.

Dr Asiama said the Bank’s assessment indicated that there was still room for further private sector credit expansion, adding that the growth in lending had not reached a level that threatened liquidity management.

The banking sector remained solvent, profitable and liquid, with total assets increasing by 21.2% year-on-year to GH¢512.9 billion. The industry’s non-performing loan ratio also declined from 19.5% to 13.1%.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s gross international reserves stood at US$12.1 billion as of November 17, 2026, equivalent to 4.4 months of import cover, compared with US$13.8 billion at the end of December 2025.

The Monetary Policy Committee said it would continue to monitor domestic and global economic developments, particularly crude oil prices, food production risks associated with El Niño and utility tariff adjustments, which could affect the inflation outlook.