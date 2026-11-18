Nineteen out of 22 shops inspected by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) during a tax compliance exercise at the West Hills Mall enclave in Accra have been found to have breached tax requirements.

The violations included failure to register for Value Added Tax (VAT), issuing unauthorised invoices, failing to provide VAT invoices and selectively giving customers receipts.

Assistant Commissioner in charge of Accra Area Enforcement at the GRA, Joseph Adjeikwei Annan, said only three of the businesses inspected were found to be compliant.

He explained that some shops were operating without the required VAT registration, while others generated invoices using their own machines without GRA approval or issued manual receipts instead of approved VAT invoices.

Among the businesses cited were Exclusive Signature, for using unauthorised self-generated invoices; Grosvenor, for selectively issuing VAT invoices; and Aromatic Laundry, for operating without the required registration.

Maxbuy Ghana Limited, although registered for VAT, was also cited for using its own invoices, while Frank Phones was found to have failed to issue invoices. Sweet Roses was flagged because its business records were written in Chinese.

Mr Annan said the affected businesses had been invited to the GRA offices for further questioning. The Authority had also collected relevant records to support preliminary assessments and possible audits.

He said the GRA would use translation software to examine Sweet Roses’ records and determine its tax compliance status.

The enforcement exercise, he added, would continue beyond December, as management had directed that compliance monitoring should be a daily activity rather than an end-of-year exercise.

The Authority is also targeting businesses that file their tax returns and declare liabilities but fail to make the corresponding payments.

“GRA will therefore intensify its monitoring to ensure that taxpayers not only filed their returns and made payments but also issued the appropriate invoices whenever customers purchased goods or services,” he said.

Mr Annan urged businesses to comply with tax requirements, warning that interest and penalties would apply where violations were established. He also called on the media to educate the public on tax obligations and the Authority’s enforcement activities.

He cautioned the public to demand identification from people claiming to be GRA officers and verify their credentials before engaging with them, warning that impostors could use enforcement activities to defraud taxpayers.