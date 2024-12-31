Akufo-Addo government has set a trap for my incoming government; but we’ll escape unscathed – Mahama

The President-elect, John Mahama, has accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of deliberately setting up his [Mahama’s] incoming administration to fail.

According to former President Mahama, the current government has burdened the country with significant debts, which may initially challenge the swift execution of his administration’s agenda upon assuming power

Addressing a gathering of NDC supporters, President-elect Mahama expressed confidence that his tenure would still be successful.

“I saw someone’s post on social media saying that, had it not been for the incumbent NPP government, they wouldn’t have known that WAEC is paid for conducting examinations because it has never been an issue. Now we know that the government owes WAEC, and WAEC has stated plainly that if the government does not settle its debt, the WASSCE results will not be released. Even with the much-trumpeted Free SHS program, a letter issued by CHASS indicated that the government has owed schools money since 2021. Speaking of electricity, the government owes $2 billion. This is why an NPP member said Mahama, as President, cannot take care of Ghana, claiming there will be hunger and dumsor.

He added: “This is because the NPP government has set a trap for us. But we shall not be caught in that trap; we will escape unscathed. The Almighty God who granted us electoral victory will see us through the difficulties ahead until we achieve success. God will give us the wisdom to lead this country and make it better for the next generation. This is the time we need to pray harder than we did during the campaign for God to grant us the strength and wisdom to implement measures that will make Ghana a better place to live. All I will say is that it is finished; God has already done it.”