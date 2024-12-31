Ghana Airport Company exposes McDan

The management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has clarified the issue surrounding a piece of land acquired by McDan Company Limited, which is reportedly under litigation.

In a statement dated December 31, 2024, the GACL management disclosed that the lands acquired by McDan Company Limited, which are claimed to be under litigation, have been developed with commercial buildings.

However, despite benefiting from the rental income, the GACL said McDan has failed to pay the required ground rent to GACL.

“It is also worthy to note that while McDan intimates that some of the lands acquired from Ghana Airports Company Limited as far back as 2015 are under litigation and therefore is requesting GACL to hold on with the collection of payments, McDan Company Limited has developed same lands with commercial buildings situated on it and benefiting from rental proceeds on the built properties without paying ground rent to GACL,” the statement indicated.

In justifying their demand for full payment, GACL said McDan Company Limited has defaulted on payments for four years.

GACL also pointed out that four other businesses operating at Kotoka International Airport have faced similar issues, with their operations being closed due to non-payment of debts.

“Prior suggested payment plans from McDan Company Limited which was presented as far back as 2020 was defaulted, therefore it is our position to demand full payment of monies owed. Four (4) other companies operating at Kotoka International Airport were closed for non-payment of their debt to GACL,” the statement added.

Regarding the debt owed by McDan, the statement confirmed that the company made a payment of GH¢2,000,000 on December 24, 2024, towards the total outstanding debt of $3,995,622.66.

“For the record, McDan Company Limited paid two million Ghana cedis (GHS2,000,000) on Friday, December 24, 2024, out of the outstanding three million nine hundred and ninety-five, six hundred and twenty-two US dollars, sixty-six cents ($3, 995,622.66) and thirteen thousand five hundred and twenty-three cedis thirty-seven pesewas (GHS13,523.37) owed GACL,” it added.

GACL’s response follows McDan Aviation’s reaction to the closure of their private jet terminal.

In a statement on December 30, 2024, McDan Company denied owing the Ghana Airports Company Limited US$3 million.

CEO of McDan Group, Kweku Ampromfi clarified that the company instead owes GACL $2 million, following the purchase of a piece of land from the institution.

Ampromfi further explained that the land in question is currently under litigation, and he has suggested that payment should only be made once the legal process is resolved.

“We do not owe $3 million for the terminal. There are three issues we have been discussing with the Ghana Airport Company. One is the terminal, and the other involves a piece of land we acquired from them near the Action Chapel area, for which they demand ground rent,” he told Channel One TV.

“The majority of what is allegedly owed stems from the land, but we have been in discussions with them. Although we acquired the land from GACL, a third party also claimed ownership of the same land and obtained documentation through the Lands Commission. So, the matter is under litigation.

“We have told Ghana Airport Company several times that, because the land is under litigation, we suggest suspending payment until the legal issues are resolved. The land is valued at about $2 million,” Ampromfi explained.