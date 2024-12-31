Major 1Politics

EC finally declares NDC’s Elikplim Akurugu winner of Dome-Kwabenya election

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Electoral Commission (EC) has finally declared Faustina Elikplim Akurugu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Dome Kwabenya constituency of the Greater Accra Region, following the election on December 7.

This comes after the Commission initially declared null and void the results of the election which had declared the NDC Candidate winner based on disputed results from one polling station.

The declaration follows a two-week dispute between the two major parties, the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), over the winner of the contest.

The Dome Kwabenya seat has traditionally been a stronghold of the NPP. Following the dispute over the outstanding result of the Abokobi Women’s Development Center 2 polling station, the EC had initially announced a rerun of that polling centre before the declaration.

However, during a press conference on Tuesday, December 31, the EC made a U-turn, saying there is no need for the rerun.

More Read

Recollation of Results: Accra High Court adjourns ruling on NDC’s objection to January 1

NPP will lose all 7 re-collated seats after Mahama’s swearing in – Rev Owusu-Bempah
Mahama questions Jean Mensa’s credibility
EC nullifies Parliamentary results of Ablekuma North,Okaikwei Central;7 others to be re-collated

It went ahead to announce that the NPP candidate, Mike Oquaye Jr, garnered 50,669 votes, while Faustina Akurugu of the NDC secured 50,967 votes, thereby winning the seat and earning the right to represent the constituency in Parliament.

This declaration means the EC will no longer conduct the rerun of the disputed polling station.

It explained that the result for that polling station was captured on a training sheet for the presidential election and that its investigations and calculations confirm that it tallies exactly with what other parties recorded on election day as recorded by the returning officer.

No representative of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was at the venue for Tuesday’s declaration of the NDC’s candidate as the winner.

It is unclear for now what the party’s position would be regarding this u-turn by the EC and the subsequent declaration.

You Might Also Like

Recollation of Results: Accra High Court adjourns ruling on NDC’s objection to January 1

NPP will lose all 7 re-collated seats after Mahama’s swearing in – Rev Owusu-Bempah

Mahama questions Jean Mensa’s credibility

EC nullifies Parliamentary results of Ablekuma North,Okaikwei Central;7 others to be re-collated

Share this Article
Previous Article Ghana Airport Company exposes McDan
Next Article National Awards and Honours should maintain a balanced and fair approach that avoids skewing towards politicians
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

PRINPAG president calls for unity and growth in 2025
General Major 1
National Awards and Honours should maintain a balanced and fair approach that avoids skewing towards politicians
Feature Major 1
EC finally declares NDC’s Elikplim Akurugu winner of Dome-Kwabenya election
Major 1 Politics
Ghana Airport Company exposes McDan
Business Major 1
Lost your password?