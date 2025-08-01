Mahama removes Ghana Airports’ deputy MD

….Amid controversy over McDan’s Warehouse and assault on Journalist

President John Dramani Mahama, has unexpectedly reassigned the Acting Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Obuobia Darko-Opoku, to a new role as Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares) Secretariat, without any official explanation.

Speculation, however, suggests the former broadcaster may have been removed due to the embarrassing McDan warehouse demolition incident off the Spintex Road, during which soldiers and National Security operatives assaulted a journalist.

The reassignment comes as President Mahama strongly condemned the attack on JoyNews journalist Carlos Calony by armed military personnel during the demolition exercise at Spintex in Accra on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

Ms Darko-Opoku is expected to lead the newly established Secretariat responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund. Her reassignment was confirmed in a letter from the Office of the President, invoking Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 15(1) of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Act, 2025 (Act 1144).

Even before her surprising reassignment, there had been persistent rumours of a strained relationship between Ms Darko-Opoku and the Managing Director of GACL, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, an appointee of the Akufo-Addo administration.

While details of their reported tensions remain unclear, sources suggest Ms Darko-Opoku, who was appointed Deputy MD of GACL in March 2025, had ambitions to become the Managing Director herself, particularly after playing a prominent role in the Mahama 2024 campaign and the NDC’s electoral victory last year.

A former presenter at the once-vibrant Radio Gold, Ms Darko-Opoku previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority under Albert Kwadwo Twum-Boafo. She also contested the Weija-Gbawe parliamentary seat twice on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), challenging the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Tina Mensah.

Her appointment to the new position is subject to the advice of the Trust Fund’s Governing Board, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Carlos Calony, his cameraman, and an eyewitness were attacked while covering the demolition. Their equipment was seized, and the journalist was forcibly taken to “Blue Gate,” a National Security facility, where he was interrogated after his phones were confiscated. He was later released following the intervention of the Minister for the Interior.

Government officials have since condemned the actions of the soldiers as unacceptable.

Speaking at the swearing-in of newly appointed deputy ministers on Thursday, 31 July, President Mahama expressed outrage over the incident and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to press freedom.

“Allow me to condemn in the strongest terms the recent assault on journalists by our security personnel. Such conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the President said.

“I have instructed that the incident be investigated and that the officers involved be sanctioned accordingly. As a card-bearing member of the GJA, I will not preside over a government that abuses or intimidates journalists in the lawful exercise of their duties.”

President Mahama also announced plans to meet with security service heads and the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to strengthen cooperation between the media and security agencies.

“I will soon convene a meeting with the heads of the security services and the leadership of the GJA to plan a programme to sensitise our troops to see the media not as enemies but as partners in national development,” he stated.

The GJA has also condemned the attack and issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Ghana Police Service to take decisive action. Failure to do so, the Association warned, would result in a nationwide media blackout on police activities.

Ghana Airport, has since announced it has successfully reclaimed more than 16 acres of prime airport land following a ruling by the Accra High Court in its favour against subsidiaries of the McDan Group.

The court’s judgment, delivered on May 6, 2025, granted GACL full possession of two parcels of land, approximately 10.63 acres and 5.66 acres, situated near Kotoka International Airport, adjacent to and opposite Action Chapel International.

The lands belonging to the Ghana Airports Company have been leased since 2012 to McDan Shipping Company and Airport Logistics Limited, both of which are part of the McDan Group.

In February 2025, GACL filed a suit citing multiple breaches of the lease agreements and unpaid ground rent.

The company sought the recovery of $26,296 in arrears and a perpetual injunction to bar the companies from further interference with the land.

The High Court granted a summary judgment, ruling that the defendants had no valid defence. All GACL’s reliefs were upheld, and the court ordered GH¢50,000 in legal costs to be paid.

In a statement, GACL described the ruling as a significant recovery of state property and commended the efforts of its Legal Department and Managing Director, Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare.

“The repossession of these lands not only safeguards millions of dollars in state assets but also reinforces our commitment to accountability and the lawful management of public property,” the company said.

This land recovery follows a related incident in December 2024, when McDan Aviation’s operations at Terminal 1 of Kotoka International Airport were suspended due to outstanding debts.

While those obligations were later settled, the land dispute remained unresolved until the recent court decision.

In another statement of gratitude, Carlos Calony took to Facebook to thank Ghanaians and the media fraternity for their overwhelming support:

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to each and every one of you for the overwhelming support, concern, and solidarity shown following the unfortunate assault and subsequent detention I suffered at the hands of National Security operatives on 30 July 2025.

Every call, message, and word of encouragement during this challenging moment has been deeply moving and immensely appreciated.

I am especially grateful to the Board, Management, and Staff of the Multimedia Group Limited for their swift intervention and resolute support. Your actions ensured not only our safety but also facilitated my release. This is the true mark of leadership that stands firmly behind its team. I consider it a privilege to be part of a media family that is INDEPENDENT, FEARLESS, and CREDIBLE.

I extend heartfelt appreciation to the wider media fraternity in Ghana—particularly all media houses, the Ghana Journalists Association, and the Media Foundation for West Africa—for rising in defence of media freedom. Your prompt condemnation of this reprehensible attack is a testament to your unwavering commitment to safeguarding press freedom and protecting the dignity of journalists.

Let me be clear—this was not merely an attack on Carlos Calony, his crew, or an innocent eyewitness. It was an attack on free speech, on press freedom, and on the very principles of democracy that Ghana has sworn to uphold. The assault was unprovoked, unjustifiable, and deeply troubling.

I respectfully call on the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served and, more critically, that concrete steps are taken to protect journalists and media practitioners from future harm.

The military uniform is a powerful symbol of discipline, honour, and national service. It must not be tainted by the actions of a few unscrupulous individuals who abuse their authority and undermine the integrity of the institution.

To every Ghanaian, colleague, and well-wisher who believes in the sanctity of free speech and the safety of journalists—thank you.

May we continue to stand together in defence of truth, justice, and freedom.

Thank you, Ghana.

~ Carlos Calony