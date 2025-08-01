Bono NPP elders endorse Bawumia’s 2028 presidential bid

…Projects his marketability as key for electoral fortunes

James Kofi Kyeremeh, the Chairman of the Bono Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, says that with the former Vice President, Alhaji Dr Bawumia, the party’s political chances of winning the 2028 election will be brighter.



He urged the party delegates to maintain the former Vice President when they go to the polls to elect the NPP flagbearer in January 2026.





Meanwhile, the nation’s largest opposition NPP has opened nominations for its highly anticipated presidential primaries, scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.





In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sunyani on Thursday, July 31, 2025, Mr Kyeremeh, popularly known as “Shekinah”, stated that the Council of Elders in the Region was solidly behind the Vice President’s flagbearership bid.





He pledged their commitment not only to ensure that Alhaji Dr Bawumia won the party’s presidential primaries but also to lead the NPP to regain political power in 2028.





Mr Kyeremeh made this known when Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the NPP and a campaign member of the former Vice President, interacted with some of the members of the council of elders in Sunyani and canvassed votes for Alhaji Dr Bawumia.





He gave the assurance that the majority of the members of the Council of Elders of the region were in support of Alhaji Dr Bawumia’s 2028 Presidential ambition.





This is basically because with the former Vice President, it would be easier for the NPP to recapture political power in 2028.





Nonetheless, Mr Kyeremeh asked the party to remain formidable in identifying and tackling the diverse internal and external challenges that led to the NPP’s opposition in the 2024 election.





“In fact, we are seriously preparing to commence the Election 2028 electioneering in the region, and some of us are highly optimistic that with his experience, proven record, media visibility and marketability, Bawumia is the best bet to lead the party to electoral victory in 2028,” he stated.





In a related interview, Mr Mensah recollected that the NPP scoring about 41 per cent in the 2024 General Election was an indication that with another chance, Alhaji Dr Bawumia could lead the party to regain political power.





He emphasised that though all the aspirants who had declared their intentions to contest the NPP’s Presidential Primaries were capable, with Alhaji Dr Bawumia’s visibility and marketability in the political space, the delegates ought to consider and give him the chance to lead the party.



Mr Mensah later donated undisclosed sums of money to support the political activities of the council of elders, inspiring them to remain at the forefront of Alhaji Dr Bawumia’s campaign in the supreme interest of the NPP.