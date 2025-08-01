Ghana, China deepen military partnership

Ghana’s Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to deepening military cooperation with China, as he joined the Chinese Ambassador in Accra to commemorate the 98th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The event, held on Wednesday night, celebrated nearly a century of the PLA’s existence and its evolving partnerships worldwide, including those with Ghana. It was attended by top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, senior military officers, and other defence dignitaries.

Dr Boamah, who is overseeing the deployment of troops to restore peace and stability in Bawku and other areas affected by chieftaincy-related conflict, highlighted Ghana’s appreciation for China’s continued military support and infrastructural assistance.

“While ensuring that the Ghana Armed Forces investigate the inappropriate conduct of some soldiers, as directed by the President yesterday, I joined the Chinese Ambassador to mark this significant occasion,” the Defence Minister stated on his Facebook page.

He described the event as an opportunity to reflect on the “strong and growing partnership between Ghana and China”. He commended the PLA for its global contribution to peacekeeping and development.

“We are proud of the military cooperation, infrastructure development, and mutual support between our nations. China’s assistance has significantly enhanced our military capabilities, and we appreciate their commitment to our collective security,” Dr Boamah said.

He called for continued collaboration between the two countries, expressing hope that the relationship would “grow from strength to strength” in the interest of global peace and stability.

“As we look to the future, let us continue to nurture and strengthen our partnership. Together, we can build a safer, more secure, and prosperous future for our nations and the world,” he added.

The PLA, established on 1 August 1927, has evolved into one of the world’s most prominent military forces, and its anniversary is celebrated annually with events across China and in partner countries.

Mr. Tong Defa, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, highlighted the historical legacy and modern mission of the PLA, underscoring China’s unwavering commitment to peace, cooperation, and development.

He said the growth of the Chinese military over the last 98 years was rooted in the resilience and sacrifice of the Chinese people, guided by the Communist Party of China.

“The Chinese nation has always cherished peace. We have never started a war or conflict since our founding 76 years ago, and we never will. Our development has come through the hard work of our people and our pursuit of peaceful coexistence,” Mr. Tong said.

He noted that China’s global role was increasingly shaped by initiatives such as the Global Security Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, which aimed to address global governance deficits and promote equitable international cooperation.

He added that China’s vision of building “a community with a shared future for humanity” had become even more urgent in today’s world of growing geopolitical tensions.

The Ambassador recalled China’s profound sacrifices during World War II, particularly in the 14-year resistance war against Japanese aggression.

He drew parallels to Ghana’s contributions to the Allied efforts, especially the heroism of Ghanaian troops during the 1944 Battle of Myohaung in Burma.

Mr. Tong paid special tribute to Ghanaian World War II veteran Joseph Ashitey Hammond, calling him a “symbol of Ghana’s enduring commitment to global peace.”

He reaffirmed China’s stance on its territorial integrity, emphasising that the issue of Taiwan is central to China’s sovereignty and the international order.

“We are grateful for Ghana’s firm support of the One China principle. The historical trend of China’s reunification is unstoppable,” he stated.

Ambassador Tong further underscored the strength of China-Ghana ties, noting that 2025 marked the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He said the elevation of relations to a strategic partnership in 2024 was a key milestone and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to thrive under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President John Mahama.

Dr. Omane Boamah, who represented the Government and the Ghana Armed Forces, congratulated China on the twin celebrations, the 98th anniversary of the PLA and the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japanese aggression. He praised the growing cooperation between Ghana and China, especially in the areas of defence infrastructure, training, and logistics.

“The foundation of Ghana-China relations is one of mutual respect and shared commitment to peace and development,” Dr. Boamah stated, and that “China’s contributions to Ghana’s military capabilities have been profound and deeply appreciated.”

He cited China’s grant of RMB 50 million for the construction of facilities for Ghana’s National College of Defence Studies, as well as the $50 million Chinese-funded Ministry of Defence building in Accra, as potent symbols of the enduring partnership.

He added that China was also supporting the development of nine major military projects nationwide, including training schools for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

“These projects are not just bricks and mortar. They are a reflection of strategic intent and shared security goals…In an increasingly complex security environment in West Africa, this kind of support is not just welcome, it is necessary,” the Defence Minister said.

He further emphasized Ghana’s unwavering commitment to the One China policy and praised the Chinese government’s consistent support at multilateral platforms, and called for continued collaboration between the two nations in addressing regional challenges such as terrorism, piracy, and violent extremism.

Colonel DOU Yan, Defence Attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Accra, noted that the global responsibilities of the Chinese military and its contributions to peacekeeping, humanitarian aid, and security operations worldwide were key.

He described the PLA as a “force of justice” that remained committed to sustainable and cooperative security.

Colonel Dou stated that the Chinese military had participated in 25 United Nations peacekeeping missions, deploying over 50,000 personnel to 20 countries and regions.

He added that the Chinese Navy had undertaken 47 escort missions in piracy-prone waters since 2008, protecting over 1,600 vessels, and that its hospital ship, the Peace Ark, had visited 49 countries on humanitarian missions.

“China’s armed forces are not just for China. They are a reliable and trustworthy force for global peace and a better world,” he said.

He acknowledged Ghana’s historic contributions to Africa’s liberation movements. He praised the country’s pioneering role in Pan-Africanism. He stated that the PLA was ready to deepen strategic cooperation with the Ghana Armed Forces through joint training, maritime security, peacekeeping operations, and high-level exchanges.

“In the coming years, we will continue to pursue steady and in-depth military-to-military relations based on mutual trust and shared interests,” he said.