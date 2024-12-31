GeneralMajor 1

Akufo-Addo to deliver final SONA January 3

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

President Akufo-Addo will present his final State of the Nation Address on Friday (3 January), the Parliamentary Service has announced.

This fulfills the President’s constitutional obligation under Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution. This address will serve as his last official communication to Parliament before leaving office.

The 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic will officially dissolve on Monday (6 January). On the same evening, the incoming 9th Parliament will convene at 11:00 PM to elect a Speaker and two Deputy Speakers, ushering in a new legislative term.

The Speaker-elect, along with the newly elected Members of Parliament, will be sworn in at a midnight ceremony, signifying the transition to the next parliamentary session.

The Parliamentary Service has urged media practitioners to secure accreditation ahead of time to ensure seamless coverage of these significant events.

Independence Square to be closed midnight for presidential swearing-in preparations
Recollation of Results: Accra High Court adjourns ruling on NDC's objection to January 1
