GeneralMajor 1

Independence Square to be closed midnight for presidential swearing-in preparations

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has announced the temporary closure of the Independence Square and its environs in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

The closure will take effect from midnight on December 31, 2024, and will remain in place until January 8, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, the facilities will be cordoned off by National Security to facilitate arrangements for the inauguration ceremony.

The Ministry has urged the public and tourists to take note of the closure and comply with the directive.

Read the full statement below

