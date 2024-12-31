Don’t let greed divide us ahead of the 2028 elections – Kofi Boakye tells NDC

Nathan Kofi Boakye, retired Commissioner of Police (COP) and prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) security team has urged party members to remain united in the incoming NDC government.

“If we care for one another, we will enter the 2028 elections with stronger strategies and renewed energy. We must avoid being divided by greed,” he said.

He urged party members who would be appointed in the next government to serve in the best interest of all, and not to use their positions to intimidate those who may not be appointed.

“Yes, we have won the election to form the next government after January 7, 2025. However, not everyone here will receive an appointment. Those who do must not use their positions to intimidate others. You must demonstrate leadership and care for your fellow party members,” he said.

COP (retired) Boakye made these comments during the Ashanti regional zone two campaign team’s victory party in Kumasi over the weekend.

He commended the party members for their contributions during the campaign season, stating, “I would like to take this opportunity to commend you all for your efforts.”

He added, “I can assure you that your contributions will be rewarded by President-elect John Dramani Mahama when he assumes office with his excellent proposed policies.”

Boakye also advised members of the next government to support the incoming president, John Mahama, to ensure successful governance.

“At the moment, we walk with our heads held high because we have defeated the NPP in the 2024 election – a victory we are all sharing due to our hard work. Let’s use the same energy to support our elected president and appointees in bringing about positive change, which will ensure even greater rewards from Ghanaians in the 2028 elections.”

Mr Mahama is set to be sworn into office on January 7, 2025, to form the next government of the country.