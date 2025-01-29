Minority rejecting Kofi-Buah as political payback 

..Move to appease Ex-President & wife

The Herald, has gathered that the Minority in Parliament is planning to reject the nomination of Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, as the Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources.

This move is reportedly in retaliation for his description of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, as the most “reckless” President in Ghana’s history shortly after the ex-President’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, 2025.

Mr Kofi-Buah’s remarks have drawn criticism, particularly from members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who have labelled them as harsh and disrespectful.

The comments, also angered then-First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who was seen in a viral video walking out of Parliament and throwing tantrums at Speaker Alban Bagbin for appearing aloof, while her husband was being chopped into pieces by the then-opposition.

Claims have emerged among members of Parliament’s Appointment Committee that the plan to reject Mr Kofi-Buah’s nomination, is aimed at appeasing the former President and his spouse.

Critics argue that this suggests Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is wielding undue influence over the NPP Minority.

The Herald has learned that the Minority, led by Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, is intent on “exacting their pound of flesh” by rejecting Mr Kofi-Buah, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region.

This strategy is expected to unfold during the parliamentary debate to approve the next batch of ministerial nominees, which, includes Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, Muntaka Mubarak, Dr Frank Amoakohene, and Linda Ocloo.

Last Monday, Mr Kofi-Buah, the outgoing Deputy Majority Leader, was confronted about his remarks on President Akufo-Addo by Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who reportedly urged him to apologize. However, Mr Kofi-Buah declined, fueling the Minority’s determination to reject him.

Mr Kofi-Buah’s supporters believe that the Majority’s numerical strength in Parliament—with over 180 MPs—will ensure his confirmation, making the Minority’s efforts ultimately symbolic. During his vetting, Mr Kofi-Buah stood by his earlier comments, arguing that they reflected the sentiments of Ghanaians.

“I have enormous respect for President Akufo-Addo and any president who occupies the highest office of our land,” he stated. “The decisions they face are enormous and grave, and I don’t take that lightly. My comments were directed at his government, reflecting the views of the Ghanaian people who felt they had endured significant hardships.”

Mr Kofi-Buah’s vetting on Monday, January 27, also saw him defend his remarks in response to further questioning by Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

He asserted that, as the then-Deputy Majority Leader, he had a responsibility to articulate public frustrations. While he stood by the essence of his statements, he expressed regret for any words that may have sounded disrespectful.

Following former President Akufo-Addo’s final SONA, Mr Kofi-Buah, delivered a strongly worded response criticizing the administration’s performance.

He cited widespread economic hardship, unsustainable debt levels, youth unemployment, and what he described as “reckless borrowing.”

“The people of Ghana have already given their verdict on the true state of the country, and that verdict is clear: economic hardship, huge debt, high youth unemployment, hopelessness, and more,” he said on January 3, 2025.

He also singled out the controversial National Cathedral project as emblematic of the administration’s misplaced priorities, adding, “Mr President, you will be remembered as the first president who was cushioned by the IMF when you began and are still being cushioned at the end of your term.”

During his vetting, however, Armah Kofi-Buah, reiterated that his remarks were not personal but rather reflective of the frustrations of the Ghanaian people.