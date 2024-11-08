NPP and NDC trade blame outside Parliament

…As Speaker adjourns for absenteeism

Parliament, has once again been caught up in a war of words over the matter of numbers, which side constitutes the majority in the House and which group sits at the right and left-hand sides of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin.

Yesterday, Speaker Bagbin, was once again compelled to adjourn the House indefinitely due to a lack of parliamentary business. He stated that, while the NPP caucus, had requested Members of the Parliament (MPs) be summoned to deliberate on a long list of government business, they ultimately failed to attend.

Following the abrupt adjournment, Majority Leader Alexander, Afenyo-Markin and Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, engaged in a war of words in front of the media, trading blame for the parliamentary stalemate.

The tensions, follow a recent incident in which Speaker Bagbin, expelled four MPs from the chamber for switching sides.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, accused the Minority caucus of intentionally blocking parliamentary proceedings, which he said could delay the payment of public servants’ salaries.

In contrast, Dr Forson, criticized the NPP for their lack of commitment to parliamentary duties, urging Ghanaians to vote them out in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Dr Ato Forson, expressed grave concern over the absence of NPP MPs, attributing it to an apparent disarray within the governing party that he argues is hindering essential legislative functions.

He emphasized that, the NPP’s failure to engage in parliamentary sessions not only delays critical discussions, but also places a substantial financial strain on the state.

According to Dr Forson, the NPP MPs’ absence exemplifies “willfully causing financial loss to the state” by disregarding their parliamentary duties.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps shortly after the adjournment, he did not hold back in his critique, describing the NPP’s actions as both deeply troubling and a violation of parliamentary responsibilities.

The Minority Leader, further highlighted that the NPP’s actions reflect a lack of commitment to governance, urging Ghanaians to hold the party accountable at the polls as a response to what he sees as a failure to address pressing national issues.

“I am deeply concerned and disturbed by what has happened and this is an abuse of the Standing Orders of the House. It is tantamount to causing financial loss to the state and we call on Ghanaians to punish them accordingly.

“They are short of ideas for solving the issues of the country and all that they know is dancing during their campaigns and sharing money

“Let no one deceive you that the NDC is here to distract government business because there is no business. We are fed up and we are just waiting for the elections so that Ghanaians can vote out this incompetent government out.”

But, Afenyo-Markin, also fired back, while addressing journalists after the adjournment. He accused the Minority of deliberately obstructing government business.

He further warned that public servants might not receive their salaries, if the impasse is not resolved soon.

Afenyo-Markin, also accused the Minority of conspiring with the Speaker to prevent the passage of key legislation, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) bill.

He expressed concern that the government’s agenda, including policies like the Free SHS and the payment of public servants, could be delayed if the budget is not approved before the next parliamentary session.

“Their main target is the Free SHS bill, the pre-announcement of laying in Parliament. And you remember how they fought against it. It’s an opportunity for them, as it were to prevent the Free SHS bill from being passed.

“Don’t be swayed by their lies and propaganda. The chaos they started is how they want to end, we will not allow it. Right now, what the NDC [Minority] has done basically is one; They don’t want Ghanaians to receive their pay, as public servants. Because they know that after the elections, there will be no budget.

“To be able to pay workers, there would be a need for approval of the budget in the first quarter of next year [2025]. It’s a constitutional requirement, they want to stampede it.”

He added that, they look forward to engaging with the Speaker in the coming hours or days.

This latest adjournment comes amid ongoing tensions between the Majority and Minority caucuses over which side is the majority in the House, which have impacted parliamentary proceedings in recent weeks.

The NPP caucus in Parliament, accused Speaker Alban Bagbin of inflaming political unrest in Ghana, and expressed deep disappointment with Bagbin’s recent actions, particularly his press conference, which he described as “non-reconciliatory” and damaging to the country’s democratic processes.

Afenyo-Markin’s criticism, follows Bagbin’s claims on Wednesday, where he accused both the President and the Judiciary of colluding to undermine the authority of Parliament.

This, followed Bagbin’s controversial declaration of four parliamentary seats as vacant, a decision that was later stayed by the Supreme Court.

These developments, have sparked significant tensions, with the NPP accusing the Speaker of exacerbating political divisions in the country, instead of resecting of respecting the Supreme Court ruling and directing the NDC MPs to occupy their designated seats in the Chamber.

“The Speaker is setting the country on fire,” Afenyo-Markin declared, stressing the need for Bagbin to adopt a more statesmanlike approach to resolve the crisis. He urged the Speaker to recognize the gravity of his role and the responsibility it entails.

“We want Mr Speaker to know that although we were not happy on the day he was elected, some of our colleagues perhaps had seen something good in him,” Afenyo-Markin continued.

His remarks reflect growing frustration within the majority caucus, who feel that Bagbin’s actions are undermining democracy and failing to foster national unity.

“Mr Speaker is hurting democracy,” Afenyo-Markin asserted, urging him to reconsider his stance and prioritize reconciliation over escalating tensions. The NPP leader’s comments highlight the deepening rift between the Speaker and the majority caucus, as political turmoil in the country intensifies.