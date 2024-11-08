Sakawa Lover Hajia4Real lands UK  Policeman, others in trouble

A UK Metropolitan Police officer, has been dismissed for attempting to smuggle a Ghanaian child into the country, knowing the child’s mother, was facing extradition on serious fraud charges.

The mother of the child, has been identified as a Popular Ghanaian socialite and singer Mona Faiz Montrage alias “Hajia4Reall,” who was sentenced to one year and one day in jail in the US for her involvement in a romance scam in June, this year.

Hajia4Real, was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, after participating in the Ghana Music Awards UK. She was subsequently extradited to the US in May 2023, to face prosecution.

Confidence Haugen, the owner of the now defunct Aphrodisiac Nightclub in Accraand a 40-year-old boyfriend of “Hajia4Reall” by the name Richard Quaye, believed to be the owner of Quick Angels Limited, have all been caught up in the matter.

Police Constable (PC) Bright Shine-Sedziafa, who served in the West Area Command unit, was found guilty of gross misconduct after a Metropolitan Police hearing that uncovered his role in facilitating the child’s entry and falsifying border documents.

PC Shine-Sedziafa, reportedly met the child’s mother, referred to as Mrs C, at a relative’s home in late 2022, shortly before travelling to Ghana for his father’s funeral.

It was during this trip that arrangements were finalised for the child to be brought to the UK, with PC Shine-Sedziafa signing the necessary forms and coordinating travel. He claimed he agreed to transport the child as a favour, denying any knowledge of the mother’s legal issues or receipt of financial rewards.

Evidence presented at the misconduct hearing, revealed a network of coordination involving PC Shine-Sedziafa, his wife, Ms Confidence Haugen (his cousin), Mrs C, her boyfriend – Mr. Richard Quaye, and the child’s grandmother.

WhatsApp exchanges detailed the plan, including photos of expired passports and a draft minor travel consent form. Payment transactions were traced to PC Shine-Sedziafa, including £800 and 1,300 Ghanaian cedis for immigration expenses.

The journey began on December 20, 2022, when the child was taken to the airport by her grandmother and uncle, with additional assistance from a man identified as ‘Mr Smith’ to handle visa matters.

The group managed to pass through immigration and enter the UK via Amsterdam. However, upon arrival, UK officials flagged concerns about the documents and questioned PC Shine-Sedziafa and his wife, who had arrived to receive the child.

During the interview at the airport, immigration officers raised the issue of Mrs C’s pending extradition to the US for fraud.

PC Shine-Sedziafa, initially admitted awareness of her electronic tag, but then deflected questions about it.

He was later arrested and taken in for questioning on December 21, 2022, where he largely refrained from answering, offering only a prepared statement and denying any wrongdoing.

The misconduct panel found multiple inconsistencies in PC Shine-Sedziafa’s statements, including his denial of knowing about Mrs C’s extradition. Records later confirmed that he was aware of her legal situation, and he falsely claimed in an April 2023 witness statement that he was unaware of her police tag.

In their report, the panel condemned PC Shine-Sedziafa’s actions, stating he had shown “reckless disregard” for the child’s welfare by bringing her to a potentially unstable situation.

“The panel finds that PC Shine-Sedziafa’s decision to bring child B to the UK nonetheless was reckless and an act that put her at risk potentially,” the report read. They criticised him for presenting a fraudulent consent form to border officials, knowing it falsely claimed Mrs C’s signature.

The panel concluded that PC Shine-Sedziafa acted dishonestly, disregarding the potential consequences for the child and undermining the trust placed in him as a law enforcement officer.

He was subsequently dismissed from his role in the Metropolitan Police, marking an end to his career amidst serious ethical and legal violations.

The charges against Hajia4Real were related to her alleged involvement in a series of romance scams and other fraudulent activities amounting to over $2 million.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2024 and faced a five-year sentence.

However, on Friday, June 28, she was finally sentenced to one year and one day in jail after more than a year of proceedings.

According to Inner City Press, the prosecution sought a 37-month sentence for the accused, but the judge chose to be lenient. “I sentence Ms Montrage to one year and one day in prison, the extra day to allow “good time.”, the judge said.