Mahama wants cheaper fuel prices for Ghanaians -NPA Boss

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has pledged to implement strategic measures aimed at reducing the cost of petroleum products and ensuring affordability for Ghanaians as promised by President John Dramani Mahama.

His assurance comes at a time when fuel prices are experiencing significant hikes, placing a strain on consumers.

This month, for instance, state-owned GOIL, adjusted petrol prices from GH₵14.99 per litre in the first pricing window to GH₵15.29, while diesel increased from GH₵15.60 per litre to GH₵15.77.

Similarly, Shell raised its petrol price from GH₵15.30 per litre to GH₵15.59, with diesel rising to GH₵15.79 from GH₵15.66.

These price increases, have been largely driven by global crude oil price fluctuations and the persistent depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against major trading currencies.

To address the situation, Edudzi Tameklo, reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to implementing reforms to stabilise fuel prices.

“We are going to ensure the needed reforms. What I can assure the good people of this country is that, Ghanaians will have cheaper and quality fuel. A whole team is exploring all avenues. For the ordinary driver and household, I can assure you that President Mahama is determined that you get cheaper, quality and reliable fuel”, he said during a media interaction.

The NPA’s focus on addressing rising fuel costs aligns with its broader mandate to regulate the downstream petroleum sector effectively while safeguarding the interests of consumers and stakeholders.

The newly appointed Acting Chief Executive of the NPA, Monday morning held a brief meeting with Management of the Authority to familiarize himself with their respective roles in the Authority.

Subsequently, Mr Tameklo, addressed all staff of the Authority at a brief introductory ceremony. During his remarks, he expressed his commitment to fostering an environment of fairness in all his dealings and reiterated his commitment to prioritizing the welfare and well-being of all staff members within the Authority.

Management and Staff of the National Petroleum Authority, would like to once again congratulate Mr Tameklo Esq. on his new role and assure him of our unwavering support.