Immigration Service debunks US$240 million E-Gates corruption claim

US$1.7 million

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has refuted claims circulating on social media that the recently commissioned electronic gates (e-Gates) at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), cost the nation $240 million.

In a press release issued on Thursday, December 19, 2024, the GIS, clarified that the e-Gates at KIA cost $1.7 million.

These clarifications, follow concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament about alleged corruption linked to the government’s decision to contract a private entity, Margins ID Group, to installed e-Gates.

Margins ID Group, is the same company responsible for producing the Ghana Card.

The Minority, alleged that the actual cost submitted to the Akufo-Addo government for the project was $296 million, which was later reduced to $147 million by the Ministry of Finance.

The project, designed to streamline passenger arrivals and reduce processing times, has faced criticism for a perceived lack of transparency and alleged irregularities.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza described the agreement as a “create, loot, and share” scheme.

However, the GIS, rebutted these claims in a detailed statement: “The GIS wishes to clarify the facts and provide the public with accurate information regarding the e-Gates system and its associated costs: It is inaccurate that the e-Gate system installed at KIA cost a total amount of $240 million.”

According to the GIS, the $240 million referenced pertains to the entire cost of phases one and two of the border management system across all 48 entry points in Ghana. This includes installation, maintenance, licensing, and taxes.

“The $240 million referenced in the circulating article on social media is in relation to the whole cycle cost of the project (including the initial implementation cost of $94,664,374.57),” the statement said.

It further explained: “The $240 million includes two (2) periodic wholesale upgrades of the critical components of the system and cost of maintenance and licenses over the 10-year cycle of the project. The first upgrade type is in three (3) replacement cycles of key components of the system. The second upgrade type is two (2) 5-year upgrade cycles within ten (10) years to replace major components of the technical infrastructure. This is to ensure a refresh of the system at all times and to ensure the handback of a brand-new system at the end of the ten-year period.”

The GIS also stated that after accounting for VAT and other taxes, the total cost of the project amounts to $274 million, which includes maintenance and hands-on support services over a ten-year period to ensure uninterrupted operation.

Specific to the e-Gates system, the GIS clarified: “The e-Gate system alone (comprising 15 units of e-Gates with accessories) which form part of the border management system being installed at KIA costs $1.7 million (i.e., $1,760,479.80).”

The statement added that the GIS is implementing a new integrated border management system known as “Immigration 360,” which seeks to fully automate passenger processing and data management at all 48 approved entry/exit points in Ghana.

“The new system seeks to address challenges with sovereignty, interoperability, and other inadequacies associated with the existing systems installed at twelve (12) approved borders,” the GIS said.

Below is what is the state sent out by the Immigration Service

TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE RESPONSE BY GHANA IMMIGRATION SERVICE TO FALSE CLAIMS ON THE COST OF E-GATES SYSTEM INSTALLED AT THE KOTOKA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KIA) The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has noted with great concern false claims circulating on social media and other platforms suggesting that the e-Gates System deployed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra costs the taxpayer $240 million.

The GIS wishes to clarify the facts and provide the public with accurate information regarding the e-Gates System and its associated costs:

1. It is inaccurate that the e-Gate system installed at the KIA cost a total amount of $240 million dollars.

2. The Ghana Immigration Service is implementing a new integrated border management system known as the “Immigration 360”.

The system seeks to fully automate passenger processing and data management at all the forty-eight (48) approved entry/exit points to Ghana and other operational commands.

The new system seeks to address challenges with sovereignty, interoperability and other inadequacies associated with the existing systems installed at twelve (12) approved borders.

3. The total cost of the new “Immigration 360” border management system is $94.6 million (i.e., $94,664,374.57).

4. As part of Phase One (1) of the project, the GIS is installing border management systems including an e-Gate component at the KIA which is geared at enhancing smooth passenger clearance and processing. This whole component for the KIA comprising the immigration control systems and the e-gates cost $5.5 million (i.e., $5,548,860.89).

5. The e-Gate system alone (comprising 15 units of e-Gates with accessories) which form part of the border management system being installed at KIA costs $1.7 million (i.e., $1,760,479.80).

6. The $240 million referenced in the circulating article on social media is in relation to the whole cycle cost of the project (including the initial implementation cost of $94,664,374.57).

7. The $240 million includes two (2) periodic wholesale upgrades of the critical components of the system and cost of maintenance and licenses over the 10-year cycle of the project.

8. The first upgrade type is in three (3) replacement cycles of key components of the system. The second upgrade type is two (2) 5-year upgrade cycles within ten (10) years to replace major components of the technical infrastructure. This is to ensure a refresh of the system at all times and to ensure the hand back of a brand-new system at the end of the ten-year period.

9. After accounting for VAT and other taxes, the total comes to $274 million, which includes maintenance and hands-on support services over a ten-year period to guarantee the system is operational around-the-clock.

10. with: (i) It is worth noting that the Immigration 360 provides the benefits of integrating seamlessly Local Databases: · Ghana’s National Identification System (NIS)

· Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA)

· National Stop/Watch List, and (ii) International Systems: INTERPOL’s Global Stop/Watch List

· ICAO’s Public Key Directory (PKD)

· Advanced Passenger Information (API)

· Passenger Name Record (PNR)

· Personal Identification Secure Comparison and Evaluation System (PISCES) which facilitates travel, trade and security.

11. The system developed by Margins ID Systems Application Ltd, a private, local Ghanaian company, offers the capabilities to also integrate the various visas and permits issued by the GIS with the border controls processes across the country.

12. It is important to note that, Margins ID Systems Application Ltd (MIDSA) is pre-financing the implementation cost of $94,664,374.57 and will be repaid from revenue that will accrue from the use of the system.

SGD. MAUD ANIMA QUIANOO

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF IMMIGRATION

SPECIAL DUTIES/PUBLIC AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT

Tel: 0244230828 Media Relations Officer:

0204189842 Email: [email protected]