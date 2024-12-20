Kotoka’s US$147 million E-Gate service; “Create, Loot, and Share”

– Says Minority, cites Margins ID group as installers

The Minority in Parliament, has raised concerns over alleged corruption surrounding the government’s decision to contract a private entity for the operation of the newly commissioned E-gate system at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Margins ID Group, has been cited as the installers of the e-gate. Same company is behind the manufacture of the Ghana Card. The actual cost submitted US$296 million, but was whittled down to US147 million by officials of the Ministry of Finance.



The US$147 million project, intended to streamline passenger arrivals and reduce processing times, has been criticized for lacking transparency and being fraught with irregularities.



Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, denounced the agreement as a clear case of “create, loot, and share.”



“Why would an entire airport that cost $250 million to construct be overshadowed by an E-gate service contract worth nearly US$147 million?” Mr. Agbodza questioned.



According to the Minority Chief Whip, “this is the peak of ‘create, loot, and share.’ People are at the Bank of Ghana attempting to open accounts for the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to begin collecting this money. The Value for Money (VFM) audit has not even been completed, yet the Immigration Service and the Ministry of Finance are rushing to sign an agreement. This is an illegality.”



Issuing a warning, Mr Agbodza, called on civil servants involved in facilitating the agreement to halt the process.



“Do not proceed. Any civil servant who partakes in this hasty decision to sign an agreement with this entity should take note. I will not name the entity, but it is known for exploiting public funds from the DVLA, the passport office, the National Identification Authority, and others. This time, it won’t succeed.”



He also emphasized that by law, the Ghana Immigration Service, is not authorized to independently operate the E-gate system, which is intended to be an integrated service at the airport.



“The Bank of Ghana, Ministry of Finance, and the Ghana Immigration Service should all be aware that the laws passed by this house never intended for this service to be solely managed by GIS. It is an integrated service meant to enhance airport operations,” Mr. Agbodza asserted.



He further criticized the exorbitant cost of the E-gate system. “The E-gate service cannot cost $147 million when the entire airport cost £250 million to construct,” the Minority Chief Whip added.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned an electronic gate (E-GATE) system at the Kotoka International Airport.

The system is expected to grant smooth and easy passage for passengers on arrival at the airport. The E-GATE system is thus expected to improve on turnaround time for passengers on arrival. It is also expected to help check and deal with miscreants who may want to enter the country illegally.

The E-GATE system, will be replicated at the major airports across the country.

Dr Bawumia who commissioned the E- GATES on December 3, said it has ushered Ghana into a new age of digital revolution.

“Our E-GATE leverages cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, biometrics and data processing system to create a frictionless travel experience. With the ability to facilitate E visas, Ghana is now prepared for the future of border management,” he said.

Dr Bawumia explained that, “These advancements reflect our readiness for the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions ensuring adaptability for future innovation, built by Ghanaians, for Ghanaians. These E-GATES are a symbol of national pride and ingenuity. The new border control system and the E-GATE at the airport are designed to benefit wide range of travelers and citizens, members of the diaspora and visitors”.

Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, said the E-GATE, will enhance border controls.

“The gates will enhance the Ghana Immigration Service’s ability to launch data and track persons who are of security concern,” Mr Quartey noted.

The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi, lauded government for the initiative.

“The E- GATE is a significant step forward in achieving the government’s digitalization goal,” Mr Takyi stated.