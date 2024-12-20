Joe Osei-Owusu burst Oppong-Nkrumah’s minority leader ambition

…Backs Afenyo-Markin for 9th Parliament

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has thrown his weight behind the current leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus, led by Alexander Kwamana Afenyo-Markin, in the 9th Parliament, stressing on the value of experience and resilience in leadership roles.

NPP insiders, tell The Herald that, former Minority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has been scheming for the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, to replace Alexader Afenyo-Markin, at the ruling party’s Parliamentary caucus.

The NPP leadership, has been depleted, following their defeat at 2024 Parliamentary election, and ran into lack of experience.

Key individuals on the NPP side, Frank Annoh–Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has his seat in limbo, following the declaration of results.

Same applies to, Patrick Yaw Boamah of the Okaikwei Central Constituency, where Sadiq Abdulai Abu, of the National Democratic Congress, was declared winner after violent incidents.

The outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, who served Suame in the House for seven consecutive time, also want the three-term MP for Asokwa and Deputy Majority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, replaced.

Unlike like the Afutu MP, who has Oppong Nkrumah, 42, being pushed by his former boss to upstage him, it is not clear, who Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, wants to replace the 68-year old, one-time Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister and the first female mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) with.

Speaking to the media in Parliament on Wednesday, December 18, Mr Osei-Owusu, the outgoing MP for Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, highlighted his perspective as a seasoned legislator, even though he is not part of the incoming Parliament.

“I’m not a member of the 9th Parliament, and nobody has asked me to make recommendations. But as someone who has worked full-time in the House, I strongly believe in longevity and experience,” he stated.

Drawing on historical examples, he praised the leadership journey of former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who rose through the ranks from Chief Whip, to become a standout parliamentary leader.

“When Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was the Minority Leader and later Majority Leader, he stood out very clearly. But it did not happen by accident. Longevity brings experience and clarity,” Mr Osei-Owusu explained.

“He started as a Chief Whip and grew up to become a leader. The longevity brings experience and clarity, so I would not support any request for a new person to be brought into the picture now. If you ask me, let Alexander Afenyo-Markin continue.”

He endorsed Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to continue as Minority Leader, arguing that his experience is critical for the NPP Minority’s success in the next Parliament.

“There’s nobody who has had that experience before him. The only person with a similar track record is Hon. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, but he is leaving Parliament. If you ask me, let Afenyo-Markin continue. He is now the only person with the experience needed to guide the caucus.”

Acknowledging the challenges ahead for the NPP Minority, Mr Osei-Owusu, stressed the importance of strategic leadership.

“Where we are now, we need to be combative. We can never influence decisions—at best, we’ll get 91 votes, considering all that is going on.

We cannot change decisions, but our voices must be loudly heard, both inside and outside the chamber,” he argued, adding that the next Minority Leader, emphasizing the importance of strength, assertiveness, and the ability to endure pressure.

“The leader must be strong, hot-headed, and willing to stand the heat. That’s my view.” He stated, and called on the NPP leadership to prioritize Afenyo-Markin’s exceptional understanding of parliamentary procedures and his deep knowledge of the House’s leadership dynamics.

Osei Owusu, emphasized that the Effutu MP’s experience and expertise, would be instrumental in fostering a unified and strategic approach to counter the anticipated overwhelming majority of the NDC in Parliament.

Members of Parliament belonging to the NPP, will occupy the Minority side of the House, when the 9th Parliament is inaugurated on January 6, 2025, after losing their Majority in the December 7, polls.